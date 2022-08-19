ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yellowjackets Season 2: Elijah Wood Cast as a Vexing Citizen Detective

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsjJA_0hNeXUs400

Yellowjackets ‘ Season 2 casting hits keep on coming.

The hit Showtime thriller’s latest get: Elijah Wood , well-known for his role in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has been cast in a season-long guest arc.

Specifically, TVLine has learned that Wood is going to play Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Christina Ricci’s Misty in ways she won’t see coming.

Wood’s previous TV credits include Wilfred , Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and episodes of Drunk History , plus voice work on myriad series including Robot Chicken, TRON: Uprising, Over the Garden Wall, Star Wars Resistance and HBO Max’s soon-to-be-disappeared Summer Camp Island .

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee/Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress in the adult roles.

Earlier this month on the casting front, Lauren Ambrose ( Six Feet Under ) was tapped to play the adult version of Vanessa “Van” Palmer, while Simone Kessell ( Obi-Wan Kenobi , Our Flag Means Death ) was cast as the adult version of Lottie. In addition, Liv Hewson ( Santa Clarita Diet ), who plays the teen version of Van, has been upped to series regular.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets aired Nov. 14, 2021 through Jan. 16, 2022. Production on the mystery drama’s sophomore run begins later this month in Vancouver.

Want scoop on Yellowjackets Season 2, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Will NCIS: LA's Hetty RSVP for Callen's Wedding? EP Reveals the Latest Plan

Might wedding bells for Callen and Anna herald the (latest) long-awaited return of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Hetty? Coming off of original cast member Linda Hunt’s appearance in the Season 12 finale (where Hetty ended her previous vanishing act to wish Nell and Eric well with their post-NCIS life), there was a plan to have Hunt back for Season 13, and ideally to a greater degree. But you know what they say — “Man plans, and God and COVID surges laugh.” As a result, Hunt last season appeared only in the October premiere, where Hetty informed Kilbride that she needed to return to...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Law & Order Boss Explains How Anthony Anderson's Det. Bernard Will Be Written Out of Season 22

Law & Order vet Anthony Anderson will not be back for Season 22 (premiering Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c) and now we know how the Dick Wolf procedural will write out Det. Kevin Bernard. (As TVLine previously reported in November 2021, Anderson had signed on for just one year of the NBC revival.) “It’s a little mention,” showrunner Rick Eid told TVLine as part of our upcoming, in-depth Fall Preview. “It’s in the time-honored tradition of Law & Order where it’s very brief and it’s like, ‘Moving on. Here we go. We’ve got to solve the case.’” Bernard’s exit will be mentioned in the second...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Missing 1883? Emily Blunt Stars in New 1800s Western for Amazon — First Look

Missing Yellowstone prequel 1883 and looking for a new Western to fill the void? Allow us to introduce you to The English. Premiering in November, the six-part, 19th Century drama — featuring Emily Blunt in a rare series-regular role — is described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” Co-produced by the BBC, The English tells the tale of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (A Quiet Place‘s Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Sneaky Pete‘s Chaske Spencer), who “come together in 1890...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Confirms 10 Returning Regulars for Season 19 — Plus, Who's Been Bumped to Recurring Status?

Well, that resolves a Grey’s Anatomy cliffhanger or 10, now doesn’t it? ABC on Thursday revealed which of the long-running medical drama’s cast members will be returning as series regulars in Season 19 (which kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9/8c). Those scrubbing back in are OGs Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard); Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, whose Owen and Teddy ended Season 18 on the run from the law with their kids; on-screen newlyweds Kelly McCreary (Maggie) and Anthony Hill (Winston); Caterina Scorsone (Amelia); Camilla Luddington (Jo); Chris Carmack (Link); and Jake Borelli, whose Schmitt faced...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liv Hewson
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Lauren Ambrose
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Ruth Wilson
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Tawny Cypress
TVLine

Ruth Wilson to Headline The Woman in the Wall, Gothic Thriller for Showtime About Inhumane Ireland Institutions

Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson will literally discover The Woman in the Wall, as the star and an executive producer of a six-episode gothic thriller greenlit by Showtime and the BBC. Daryl McCormick (Peaky Blinders, The Wheel of Time) will co-star alongside the alum of The Affair and Mrs Wilson. Created and written by BAFTA Award nominee Joe Murtagh, The Woman in the Wall will examine the legacy of one of Ireland’s most shocking scandals — the inhumane institutions known as “The Magdalene Laundries.” Wilson stars as Lorna Brady, a woman from the small fictional town of Kilkinure, who wakes one morning to...
MOVIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Peacock to Slash Price on Premium Tier as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC Shows

As Peacock becomes the exclusive new home for the next-day streaming of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, SNL, SVU and The Voice, it will (temporarily) cut the price for the Premium tier that will be required to do so. Starting September 19, Peacock will — as TVLine previously reported — become the new streaming home of NBC and Bravo fare, offering its Premium subscribers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. (Older NBC series such as 30 Rock are not affected by this decision, as they currently stream on Hulu as...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Ne Tsunami#Entertain#Yellowjackets#Showtime#Rings#Citizen Detective#Holistic Detective Agency#Robot Chicken#The Garden Wall#Hbo Max
TVLine

House of the Dragon Review: HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel Flies High, But Does Take a While to Catch Fire

HBO has to walk a very fine line with its new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon: First, of course, it has to bring back all the viewers who made Thrones such a smash hit for the network, but it also has to win back disgruntled fans who were sorely disappointed by the way Thrones ended. The expectations for this show are so high, they’re nearly suffocating, and it’s a relief that Dragon — premiering this Sunday at 9/8c; I’ve seen the first six episodes — mostly rises to the challenge, taking us right back to the world of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Blue Bloods Season 13: Who Is Getting a (Problem-Solving!) Job Change?

Someone in the Reagan family is going to have to order new business cards once Season 13 of CBS’ Blue Bloods gets underway. Kevin Wade, the showrunner for what during the TV season is regularly Friday’s most watched program, let slip some “promotion” news when fielding an Inside Line reader question about any characters rising in the ranks during Season 13, which premieres Friday, Oct. 7 (now leading out of the new firefighter drama Fire Country). What’s more, the upcoming job change will fix a bit of problem the crime drama has been kinda-sorta ignoring. “It was brought up when Jamie and Eddie...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Julianna Margulies Officially Returning to The Morning Show in Season 3

Julianna Margulies‘ Morning Show anchor is staying put. Apple TV+ announced Monday that the Emmy winner — who joined The Morning Show in Season 2 as Laura Peterson, UBA News talking head and crush interest for Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley  — will be back for the series’ upcoming third season in a recurring capacity. As previously reported, Season 3 will mark the arrival of Mad Men vet Jon Hamm as Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA.” It will also feature a big change behind the scenes, with Charlotte Stroud (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) replacing Kerry Ehrin as showrunner. “Laura operates absolutely...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot With Black Lead Actress Is Now 'On Pause'

The undead population of Sunnydale can breathe a collective sigh of relief as a new slayer won’t be rising anytime soon. A reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this time featuring a Black actress as its titular heroine, has been in development since 2018 — but executive producer Gail Berman says the project is now “on pause,” as revealed in Friday’s episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast. Original series creator Joss Whedon was also aboard this reboot as an executive producer, with Monica Owusu-Breen (Midnight, Texas) serving as writer and showrunner. Owusu-Breen previously wrote for ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Vancouver, CA
TVLine

Alison Brie Calls GLOW Cancellation the 'Great Heartbreak of My Career'

If you still can’t quite wrap your head, much less your heart, around the fact that GLOW was renewed for a fourth season that we never wound up getting, you are by no means alone. Leading lady Alison Brie feels your pain — acutely. The cancellation of the beloved Netflix dramedy is “the great heartbreak of my career,” she tells Decider. “But,” she hastens to add, “it will forever live on as, like, this great thing.” That, it will. Nonetheless, the way that the series centered on ’80s sensations the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was picked up for a final season by...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Scott Foley Joins Benoist Series, Big Mouth Return Date and More

Scott Foley is catching a ride with The Girls on the Bus. The Scandal vet has joined Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) in the aforementioned HBO Max series, which chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. The comedic drama is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s 2018 novel Chasing Hillary, which was based on the author’s time covering Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as a political reporter. Foley will recur as a little-known mayor from Kansas who has joined the presidential race. Chozick and Julie Plec developed...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

House of the Dragon's Fabien Frankel Gives the Lowdown on 'Ballsy' Young Knight Criston Cole— Watch Video

It takes a certain internal fortitude to approach a Targaryen princess with nothing but a helmet and a smile. But in House of the Dragon‘s premiere, that’s precisely what a dashing, mysterious knight named Ser Criston Cole did. So when we chatted with Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston in the Game of Thrones prequel, we wondered what was behind the character’s decision to ask Princess Rhaenyra for her favor during the tournament in Episode 1. (Read a full recap here, and ponder our burning questions about one particular premiere detail.) And once the Brit got past his fear of saying too...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Euphoria Shocker: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won't Be Back as Kat in Season 3

Euphoria‘s classrooms will have one less student in them (though it’s not like they ever go to class anyway): Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the HBO teen drama’s first two seasons, says she’s leaving the series ahead of its upcoming Season 3. Ferreira announced the news in an Instagram story (first reported by Vulture), saying: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Station 19 Season 6 Key Art Hints at Whether Jack Is Really Gone for Good

If it’s true that a picture says a thousand words, the ones spoken by the shot Station 19 released exclusively to TVLine Thursday are all along the lines of “Don’t worry, Grey Damon will be back as Jack.” As you’ll see in the Season 6 key art below, Gibson, who quit in Season 5’s finale after learning that he was the only one of his biological siblings that his parents gave away, remains suited up and very much in the thick of things. Or at least on the periphery of the thick of things. Plus, our sister site Deadline just reported...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: General Hospital Exit, Station 19 Promotion and More

Dr. Westbourne is scrubbing out at General Hospital. Kelly Thiebaud is departing ABC’s daytime drama later this year, our sister site Soaps.com reports. Thiebaud has played Dr. Britt Westbourne off and on since her GH debut in 2012 — and took home the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. As previously reported, Thiebaud will be reprising her role as Eva Vasquez on ABC’s Station 19, which returnsThursday, Oct. 6 (at 8/7c; view exclusive key art). Ready for more newsy nuggets? Well… * Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Zoanne Clack has been appointed head writer on Season 6 of the above-mentioned Station...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez to Headline Fox's Missing Persons Procedural

Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0) and Dania Ramirez (Sweet Tooth, Once Upon a Time) have been put on Alert, as the leads of an upcoming Fox procedural. Deadline and Variety first reported on the respective castings. Penned by The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath, Alert follows Nikki Parker (played by Ramirez), a police officer who joins the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit after her own son goes missing, to help other people find their loved ones even as she searches for her own. Six years later, Nikki’s world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (played by Caan), shows up with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hulu's Reboot: Keegan-Michael Key Is a Serious Thespian in First Trailer

No one takes acting more seriously than Keegan-Michael Key in the first trailer for Hulu’s satirical comedy Reboot, debuting with the first three episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centers on Hulu rebooting an early-aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis. Key stars as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the fictitious family sitcom Step Right Up for ruining his career. Meanwhile, Judy Greer plays...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy