ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Array Releasing Acquires Iliana Sosa Doc ‘What We Leave Behind’ (Exclusive)

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poJ02_0hNeXNwD00

Array Releasing has acquired director Iliana Sosa’s documentary What We Leave Behind .

The Peabody Award-winning distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective has nabbed the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Australian and New Zealand rights to the film, which had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Festival. The doc’s release will coincide with Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month, with a debut set for Sept. 16 on Netflix and select theatrical screens.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

What We Leave Behind is an intimate and personal project for Sosa, who chronicles the final days of 89-year-old Julián Moreno after he decides to build a house in rural Mexico.

Tracing his decades back and forth on buses across the U.S.-Mexico border to visit his family, the documentary serves as a poetic love letter from Sosa to her grandfather Moreno. It’s also a thought-provoking meditation on aging with dignity, the state of immigration in the U.S., the definitions of home and legacy, and the figurative and literal lengths one will go for love and family.

“Iliana Sosa’s quietly powerful documentary What We Leave Behind is an ode to the life and legacy of her hard-working grandfather and of people like him who determine happiness by love of family and community, not dollars and cents,” Tilane Jones, president of Array, said. “Array Releasing is thrilled to amplify this moving story that will resonate with film lovers around the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6OIT_0hNeXNwD00
What We Leave Behind poster

The film took home two SXSW jury awards, the Louis Black Lone Star Award and the Fandor New Voices Award, at this year’s festival. It has previously screened at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, Guanajuato International Film Festival and the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

Gordon Bobb of Del Shaw negotiated the acquisition on behalf of ARRAY, while Shannon Hensley of Hensley Law Office represented What We Leave Behind .

Sosa is also a producer on the doc along with Emma D. Miller and co-producer Isidore Bethel.

Other recent Array Releasing documentary titles include Love and Fury from Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo. Feature films include Donkeyhead , a family comedy-drama from Agam Darshi in her directorial debut; Sujata Day’s directorial debut Definition Please , about a former Scripps Spelling Bee champ; and the feature directorial debut of Thyrone Tommy, indie Jazz-world drama Learn to Swim .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope for Release One Day

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the Belgian filmmakers behind the recently shelved Batgirl movie, have revealed they don’t have any footage of the film saved but are still hopeful that one day the film will be finished and released. In a new interview for the SKRIPT YouTube channel, Arbi and Fallah offered more details, from their perspective, of Warner Bros.’ shock decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was in the post-production phase. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Red Sonja': Matilda Lutz to Star in Millennium's Sword and Sorcery FeatureTIFF: Steve Buscemi's 'The Listener,' Bill Pohlad's 'Dreamin' Wild' to Get Exclusive...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Brendan Fraser Set for Performance Tribute at Film Festival

Brendan Fraser, the veteran actor who has largely disappeared from the big screen in recent years, but who is said to make a great comeback in Darren Aronofsky‘s A24 film The Whale, which will have its North American premiere at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, has been tapped for the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the TIFF Tribute Awards. The 53-year-old, who is best known for anchoring The Mummy trilogy (1999-2008), will be one of several honorees at the gala dinner — a fundraiser for TIFF’s Every Story fund, which promotes “diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in film” — on Sept....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Germany Picks ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ for 2023 Race

All Quiet on the Western Front, the first German-language film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war classic, will be Germany’s official contender for the 2023 Oscar in the best international feature film category. Edward Berger directed the new All Quiet on the Western Front for Netflix. The film, starring Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk and Albrecht Schuch, will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12. More from The Hollywood ReporterEdinburgh TV Fest Shines Spotlight on Diversity: "Good Shows Travel and Are Global"Ex-BBC Anchor Emily Maitlis on Journalism in the Age of Trump: "We Have to Stop...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa Teases His ‘Fast X’ Villain as “Quirky and Androgynous”

Jason Momoa is speeding toward a new stage in his career as he joins Universal’s Fast and Furious franchise. The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday at the premiere event for the third and final season of Apple TV+’s See. During the chat, he teased the villain role that he’ll play opposite Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto in director Louis Leterrier’s Fast X, scheduled for release on May 19, 2023. More from The Hollywood ReporterJulianna Margulies Books 'Morning Show' Return'Surface' Boss on How Flashback-Filled Sixth Episode Reframes Characters' Choices'Physical' Earns Season 3 Renewal at Apple TV+ “I’ve never played a character...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlotte Gainsbourg to Receive Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Lifetime Achievement Award

Acclaimed French-British actress Charlotte Gainsbourg (Nymphomaniac, The Science of Sleep) will be honored by the 2022 Zurich International Film Festival with Zurich’s Golden Eye for lifetime achievement. Zurich will also host the world premiere of Gainsbourg’s latest film, The Almond and the Seahorse.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Garfield Defends Method Acting, Says Starving Himself of Food and Sex Delivered "Some Pretty Wild, Trippy Experiences""The Longest TV Negotiation I Have Ever Seen": Behind Kate Bush's 'Stranger Things' Sync DealNetflix Reveals Release Date for Clinton-Produced Doc 'In Her Hands' Gainsbourg will attend the 18th Zurich Festival and receive her award on September 26....
MOVIES
Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sheryl Sandberg Marries Former NBC News Producer Tom Bernthal

Outgoing Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg married former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal on Saturday. The pair, who got engaged in February 2020 after starting their relationship the year prior, appropriately took to Instagram to announce the news. They each posted the same photo of themselves holding hands in the woods, with Sandberg succinctly captioning it, “MARRIED,” adding a string of heart emojis.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith Teases Return to Social Media in First Non-Apology Post Since OscarsInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimInstagram's TikTok Identity Crisis: Focusing on Reels Isn't Working Bernthal, the founder...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Documentary Film#Canadian#Australian#Mexican#Miami Herald Partners#U S Mexico
The Hollywood Reporter

Ioane “John” King, Actor on Starz’s ‘Spartacus,’ Dies at 49

Ioane “John” King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being elevated to the recurring fan-favorite role of Rhaskos, died on Aug. 15. He was 49. The actor’s passing was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to his battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The message noted that the New Zealander died surrounded by friends and family.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoanne Koch, Influential Film Society of Lincoln Center Executive, Dies at 92Virginia Patton, Actress in 'It's a Wonderful Life,' Dies at 97Leon Vitali, 'Barry Lyndon' Actor and Stanley Kubrick's Personal Assistant, Dies at 74 His...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super 2’ Slays ‘Beast’ With $20M-Plus Debut

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened to an impressive $20.1 million-plus at the North American box office, easily enough to win the weekend. That number could climb higher once Sunday grosses are tallied. Crunchyroll, which is distributing the Japanese movie in North America, says the sequel is scoring the best global opening ever for an anime film. Overseas, the film opened to $12 million from 32 markets, including $11.2 million from markets handled by Sony Pictures International.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuest Column: 'Beast' Producer James Lopez Says Going on Safari in South Africa "Awoke Something in Me"Indie Box Office Battles the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Teases Return to Social Media in First Non-Apology Post Since Oscars

Will Smith appears to have social media — and adorable animals — on the mind. The embattled actor took to Instagram on Friday, marking his first post since the Oscars ceremony on March 27 to not directly reference the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock onstage following a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. More from The Hollywood ReporterInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimZoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith's Oscars Slap: "I Wish I Had Handled That Differently"Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive) Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Halloween Ends’ Going Day-and-Date to Theaters, Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal is sending Halloween Ends day-and-date to theaters and to its streaming service, Peacock. The previous film in the series, 2021’s Halloween Kills, also debuted the same day on Peacock. The film launches Oct. 14, and it will be available to stream to those who have a paid subscription to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. The free, ad-supported version will not carry the film. It remains to be seen how cinema owners — who historically don’t like to play a film that’s also available in the home — will react. During the height of the pandemic, attitudes...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Steve Buscemi’s ‘The Listener,’ Bill Pohlad’s ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ to Get Exclusive Market Screenings

The Toronto International Film Festival is set to test whether the indie cinema business has rebounded amid the pandemic by screening 10 movies, including Steve Buscemi’s The Listener and Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild, for buyers outside of its official selection.   International buyers will get an exclusive look via the new TIFF Industry Selects program at Buscemi’s latest film that stars Tessa Thompson as a young helpline volunteer amid the COVID-19 crisis, supporting people during their darkest hours.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Damien Chazelle, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne to Keynote Film Fest'Red Sonja': Matilda Lutz to Star in Millennium's Sword and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Stanley Kubrick’s Personal Assistant, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, who starred in Eyes Wide Shut and Barry Lyndon before later switching his career focus from acting to serving as Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, has died. He was 74. Details of Vitali’s death were not immediately available, but it was confirmed by Kubrick’s official social media presence. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.Q. Jones, 'Wild Bunch' Actor and Member of Peckinpah's Posse, Dies at 94Joe Turkel, the Bartender in 'The Shining,' Dies at 94Colin Cantwell, Concept Artist Who Designed Iconic 'Star Wars' Spacecraft, Dies at 90 “These announcements are never easy, but this one has hit us particularly hard this...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sega, Picturestart Team for Video Game Adaptations ‘Space Channel 5,’ ‘Comix Zone’ (Exclusive)

With a third Sonic the Hedghog movie now in the works, Sega, the video game company behind the global hit, is now targeting other titles for adaptation. Sega has partnered with Picturestart, the banner behind the recently released Am I Ok? and Sundance hit Cha Cha Real Smooth, to develop film adaptations of two of its 1990s video game titles, Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Random (Ugly) Cameo Sets Twitter AblazeThird 'Sonic' Movie, Live-Action 'Knuckles' Series Set at ParamountIdris Elba Joins 'Sonic 2' as Knuckles Channel 5, a comedy/dance adaptation of the cult-classic...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers

Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12. The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for TheatersBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Aquaman,’ ‘Shazam!’ Sequels Push Back Release Dates

The sequels to Aquaman and Shazam! are changing their release dates in another major reshuffling at Warner Bros. The James Wan-directed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been pushed back more than eight months, from March 17, 2023, to Dec. 25, 2023, the studio announced Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Momoa on Future of 'Aquaman' and David Zaslav's Proposed 10-Year DC Plan: "I Just Trust Them to Make the Right Decisions"Jason Momoa Teases His 'Fast X' Villain as "Quirky and Androgynous"Ben Affleck Returning for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Aquaman and the Lost City will see the return of Jason Momoa as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Drive My Car’ Wins International Critics’ Prize for Film of the Year

More from The Hollywood Reporter"The Longest TV Negotiation I Have Ever Seen": Behind Kate Bush's 'Stranger Things' Sync DealNetflix Reveals Release Date for Clinton-Produced Doc 'In Her Hands''Last Week Tonight' Host John Oliver Calls HBO Max "a Series of Tax Write-Offs to Appease Wall Street"Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Batman 2’: Mattson Tomlin to Co-Write Script With Matt Reeves

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is once again heeding the call of the Bat-Signal. Tomlin is reteaming with Matt Reeves to write The Batman 2, the follow-up to Reeves’ well-received Robert Pattinson-starring take on the Caped Crusader that proved to be a hit with audiences. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman' Filmmaker Matt Reeves Inks Overall Film, TV Deal With Warner Bros.Box Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M GloballyMTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leads With Seven Nominations Plot details are being kept in the Batcave. It is not even clear whether the sequel will feature the Joker, Batman’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy