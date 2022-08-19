ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 4

Nick
5d ago

There’s no deterrent to crime. The progressives are destroying communities and our country. Wake up people. These progressives DO NOT live in your community.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Third NYC teen hate crime suspect arrested in Queens bus attack

A third teenage suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged hate attack on a 57-year-old white woman riding a bus in Queens in July. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Wednesday announced hate crime and other charges against Jahnaiya Williams, 19, of Jamaica, New York, for her role in the July 9 attack.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC News

Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

In New York and other cities across the U.S., shocking videos of violent crimes and random attacks are raising questions over the issue of bail reform. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how critics are claiming that criminals are being set free only to break the law again. Aug. 24, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Ladies And Gentlemen#Sucker Punch#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
176K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy