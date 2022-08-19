ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

BT: 'This weekend will determine whether or not the Mets win the division'

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

The Mets just dropped three of four to the Braves after losing with Jacob deGrom on the mound in Thursday’s series finale, and Brandon Tierney says the road doesn’t get any easier this weekend in Philadelphia.

In fact, BT believes how the Mets fare in this four-game set could very well determine whether or not they win their first NL East crown since 2015.

“Listen, this weekend is not gonna be easy,” BT said. “Keith Hernandez can say whatever he wants to say about the Phillies, and I love Keith. But the Phillies can hit man.”

The Phillies lineup will be going against the softer spot of the Mets rotation with deGrom and Scherzer having pitched the last two nights. And with injuries also a factor, it could make things even tougher in Philadelphia in a series that is crucial to the team’s chances at holding the NL East lead.

“You’ve got [Chris] Bassitt tonight,” BT said. “That’s somewhat comforting.

“As much as I say it, and I believe it, this weekend will determine whether or not the Mets will win the division. [Satiurday] is really the day you circle. You’ve got David Peterson, probably Trevor Williams…and Sunday is a bit of a crapshoot as well.”

