Biden moves to have private sector pick up tab for COVID-19 shots and treatments

T he Biden administration has signaled that it soon will stop footing the bill for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and antiviral treatments, shifting that burden to insurers and people.

The Department of Health and Human Services will meet with drugmakers, pharmacies, and other stakeholders in the healthcare industry later this month to map out how insurance coverage and reimbursements would cover the costs of COVID-19-related pharmaceuticals, though the commercialization process is expected to take months to finalize, the Wall Street Journal reported .

WHY PHARMACIES, NOT JUST DRUGMAKERS, ARE IN LEGAL TROUBLE OVER OPIOID EPIDEMIC

The meeting, scheduled for Aug. 30, is likely to address how to continue to provide access to treatments and vaccines for the roughly 30 million uninsured people in the U.S.

Ashish Jha, COVID-19 response coordinator for the White House, said that the transition could begin as soon as this fall, noting that the administration has been preparing for this for months as COVID-19 cases drop across the U.S.

"My hope is that in 2023, you're going to see the commercialization of almost all of these products. Some of that is actually going to begin this fall, in the days and weeks ahead. You're going to see commercialization of some of these things," Jha said Tuesday at an event sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, according to CNN.

The Biden and Trump administrations have long maintained that the commercialization process was eventual as the pandemic stretches from months into years. Once the transition is complete, COVID-19 vaccines and treatments will be offered through a doctor or another healthcare provider, such as a hospital.

It could also mean additional profits for pharmaceutical companies such as Moderna and Pfizer that produce the vaccines because commercial prices would likely be higher than what the federal government paid, Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told the Wall Street Journal .

Levitt indicated that the shift to the private sector could lead to a premium hike for those privately insured.

It's unclear at what cost, if any, vaccines and treatment would be offered once the transition is complete. Since early into the pandemic, the federal government has been providing vaccines and treatments to individuals free of cost.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Biden administration requested $10 billion from Congress to support its COVID-19 response efforts, though that effort stalled, forcing officials to use redirect funding for COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment toward purchasing updated booster shots that provide greater protection against recent coronavirus variants.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the HHS for comment.