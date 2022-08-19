ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret

502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
BALTIMORE, MD
Two vegan vendors to join Lexington Market’s new building with smoothies, fresh fruit and plant-based burgers

Lexington Market will give vegan customers more options for plant-based cuisine in their updated facility. Garden Produce and BMore Vegan Joint will be part of the slate of vendors at the historic public market, which is scheduled to open this fall after undergoing a restoration and reconstruction. Father-and-son-owned Garden Produce,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore awards $1.5M to behavioral health crisis center

Baltimore is awarding $1.5 million to a local crisis center to expand their capacity for responding to behavioral health crises. Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday announced that the city had allocated $1.5 million to Baltimore Crisis Response Inc. (BCRI) so that the nonprofit can better serve residents experiencing behavioral health crises.
BALTIMORE, MD
Accessibility improvements completed in Ellicott City’s Centennial Park

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined recreation officials and community advocates on Monday to officially unveil the latest improvements at Centennial Park in Ellicott City. Areas of the park had been closed since October 2021 as construction crews widened pathways, added accessible parking spots and replaced decking at a boat...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
How Baltimore-area high school students are completing their community service requirements during the pandemic

After pausing their community service earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland high school students are back to volunteering in their communities. In 1992, Maryland became the first state to introduce a high school community service requirement, mandating that all students engage in at least 75 hours of service before graduation.
BALTIMORE, MD

