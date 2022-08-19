ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Survey shows teachers want pay increases, student loan debt forgiveness

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szdXG_0hNeX1bU00

New survey data has been released showing some of the most effective policies that would encourage teachers back into the profession. The survey, connected by The Missouri Teacher and Recruitment Blue Ribbon Commission, heard from teachers, principals and superintendents about what would get teachers back into the classroom to stay.

The most common request the found is an increase in base salary. The committee plans to recommend a $38,000 base salary. Currently, Missouri has the lowest teacher starting salary of all 50 states.

As for non-traditional benefits, lots of teachers said wellness days ranked as important; principals and superintendents said student loan forgiveness. All three groups said student loan forgiveness would be the best way to increase diversity among teaching staff.

The feedback from the survey will be used to put together a report they'll turn in to the state Board of Education. The panel is planning a final recommendation at the end of September.

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Ask your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Forgiveness#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#K12#Board Of Education#Audacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy