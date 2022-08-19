Survey shows teachers want pay increases, student loan debt forgiveness

New survey data has been released showing some of the most effective policies that would encourage teachers back into the profession. The survey, connected by The Missouri Teacher and Recruitment Blue Ribbon Commission, heard from teachers, principals and superintendents about what would get teachers back into the classroom to stay.

The most common request the found is an increase in base salary. The committee plans to recommend a $38,000 base salary. Currently, Missouri has the lowest teacher starting salary of all 50 states.

As for non-traditional benefits, lots of teachers said wellness days ranked as important; principals and superintendents said student loan forgiveness. All three groups said student loan forgiveness would be the best way to increase diversity among teaching staff.

The feedback from the survey will be used to put together a report they'll turn in to the state Board of Education. The panel is planning a final recommendation at the end of September.

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Ask your smart speaker to play K M O X.