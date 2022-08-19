Read full article on original website
Anon
4d ago
May you finally rest in peace. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Sir 🇺🇸🙏💙❤🤍
Reply
5
Related
kvrr.com
North Dakota Officer Receives Congressional Badge of Bravery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer who jumped into action when several vehicles including a bus were washed into a large hole by heavy rainfall in July 2019 is honored. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer presented Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Dexter Davis with the Congressional Badge of Bravery.
KFYR-TV
Minot man under investigation makes bid for Secretary of State
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for Secretary of State. Charles Tuttle of Minot submitted a petition to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday to run as an Independent. He needs 1,000 valid signatures by September 6th to be placed on the November ballot. Earlier this month, Tuttle’s home was searched by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in relation to a failed petition for a ballot measure to institute term limits for elected officials.
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Superintendent talks staffing, health protocols as Minot Public Schools begins new year
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Roughly 7,700 students are heading to class for the first day of school in Minot Wednesday. It’s an exciting time for students and teachers alike, but like many districts across the state and the country, Minot administrators are still looking to fill some positions. Your...
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest […]
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: This 44 Year Old North Dakota Cold Case Will Disgust You
It’s been 44 years since Billy Wolfe Jr was brutally murdered. I make that statement with conviction. He was murdered. The anniversary of his death was actually….yesterday. 44 years ago today Wolf’s body was found inside two green garbage bags by a canoeist on the Red River. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian killed in train accident in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed in an accident with a train early Wednesday morning in Foxholm, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department. Details are limited, though the department said the pedestrian/train incident remains under investigation. The sheriff said the victim’s name is...
Foxholm man killed in train accident
FOXHOLM, ND (KXNET) — A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed early Wednesday morning in an accident involving a train. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in Foxholm and they are still investigating the situation. The name of the man has not yet been released pending notification of the man’s family. This […]
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
6 Fantastic North Dakota Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Here's a list of some of the different pumpkin patches in North Dakota to make your life a little easier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two utility companies to build, own transmission line in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two utility companies are set to build an electrical transmission line in southeast North Dakota. The 345-kilovolt transmission line would be co-owned by Otter Tail Power and Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities. “This project, along with the other phase one LRTP projects, will help ensure a reliable, resilient, and...
Behavioral Therapy has become a need in North Dakota
When the individual comes in, they already have a plan set for them that the BCBA's have gone through with the patient and their parents, if the patients are children.
KFYR-TV
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s shaping up to be a great year for crop producers. If the USDA’s projection of 51 bushels per acre pans out, North Dakota could experience the best year of wheat harvesting ever. Amber waves of grain. A sight for sore eyes after last...
North Dakota Public Schools Will Once Again Recite Pledge of Allegiance to Begin Day
On Thursday, the Fargo Board of Education in North Dakota reversed its decision and will once again recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Last week, the board voted to cancel a previous edict that mandated public schools and governing bodies to recite the pledge. Lawmakers faced backlash for the decision, and have now reimplemented their original edict.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Director of North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation speaks on agency's role, handling of officer-involved shootings, and more
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's BCI spoke with WDAY Radio to give more context into their everyday operations occurring across the state. Lonnie Grabowska is the Director of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He says a majority of their operations are within what Grabowska calls "reactive assistance." "Most of...
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
Can You Guess Who’s The Trailer Home Capital Of North Dakota 2022?
Despite our cold winters, North Dakota does have a plethora of trailer parks.
kvrr.com
“Relief for All” Tax Cut Plan Announced for North Dakotans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum introducing a legislative plan to provide the largest state income tax relief package in North Dakota history. It would replace the individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax. That is estimated to save North Dakota taxpayers $250 million annually.
Comments / 1