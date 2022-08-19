ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No charges will be filed against former Concord officer who shot, killed man

CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County District Attorney decided not to charge an officer who shot and killed a man who was attempting to steal his police vehicle. On Wednesday, Roxann Vaneekhoven, Cabarrus County District Attorney, released a review and findings of the case involving former Concord police officer Timothy Larson and Brandon Combs, 29.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Two charged in murder of 25-year-old man in University City area: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Apple Podcasts#Tegna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jeffery Mac

22 Years Ago, A 9-Year-Old Girl Got Up Out Of Bed And Was Never Seen Again

Asha Degree(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children) Asha Degree vanished from her home just before dawn on Valentine’s Day in the year 2000. It was a normal night for her family and Her parents had tucked her into bed without issue. And then, After midnight, a nearby car accident left the family’s neighborhood without power. Asha’s father went to check on her and found her still sound asleep.
SHELBY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD SWAT standoff ends in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a SWAT situation in east Charlotte has come to an end. At this point, it's still unclear if any suspects have been arrested. However, the agency tells WCNC Charlotte that the suspect is no longer in the home. CMPD says the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy