WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
No charges will be filed against former Concord officer who shot, killed man
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County District Attorney decided not to charge an officer who shot and killed a man who was attempting to steal his police vehicle. On Wednesday, Roxann Vaneekhoven, Cabarrus County District Attorney, released a review and findings of the case involving former Concord police officer Timothy Larson and Brandon Combs, 29.
Witnesses say birthday party ends in deadly shooting in Lenoir
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot late Tuesday night in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Harpertown Drive off Hoods Creek Road west of Lenoir. Witnesses told Channel...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
fox46.com
Two charged in murder of 25-year-old man in University City area: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30,...
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County theif
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
Man found shot to death in SUV in Caldwell County, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man […]
Woman stopped at fake North Carolina traffic stop helps bust man impersonating police officer
A woman who thought she was pulled over by a police officer helped bust a man driving around with law enforcement gear on Tuesday in Fayetteville.
4 inmates overdose at South Carolina jail
Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center.
Detectives conduct homicide investigation at northeast Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, paramedics said. The homicide investigation appeared to be around a white car riddled with several bullet holes in the parking lot at the Belmont at Tryon apartments along Sawyers Mill Road off North Tryon Street.
Iredell canine search uncovers cocaine, stolen gun, cash: Sheriff
A canine search of a BMW SUV on the interstate in Iredell County uncovered drugs and led to multiple arrests, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
Burke County inmate found dead in cell, deputies say
Officials say around 6:20 p.m., during a routine check, detention staff in the Burke County Jail found Smith unresponsive in his cell.
Chase suspect who escaped through fast food drive-thru window sentenced
Gastonia resident Corey Jenkins, 37, will serve more than nine years after pleading guilty to charges in December of 2021.
22 Years Ago, A 9-Year-Old Girl Got Up Out Of Bed And Was Never Seen Again
Asha Degree(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children) Asha Degree vanished from her home just before dawn on Valentine’s Day in the year 2000. It was a normal night for her family and Her parents had tucked her into bed without issue. And then, After midnight, a nearby car accident left the family’s neighborhood without power. Asha’s father went to check on her and found her still sound asleep.
Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to […]
Iredell County man facing dozens of felonies after posing as Duke Energy worker, police say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County man is facing dozens of charges after deputies said he posed as a Duke Energy worker to receive cash payments by promising to help customers save money by recalibrating their electric meters. Rowan County deputies began investigating in early July after Duke...
CMPD SWAT standoff ends in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a SWAT situation in east Charlotte has come to an end. At this point, it's still unclear if any suspects have been arrested. However, the agency tells WCNC Charlotte that the suspect is no longer in the home. CMPD says the...
