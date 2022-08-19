Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Five Injured in School Bus Crash near Chandler Heights Road [Gilbert, AZ]
GILBERT, AZ (August 23, 2022) – Friday morning, five victims sustained injuries in a school bus crash near Chandler Heights Road. The incident happened around 9:00 a.m., near Higley Road. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. For reasons under investigation, a school bus with 59...
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
AZFamily
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
AZFamily
Man detained, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix
Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and permanent $10,000 salary increase, with 100% of the money going directly to teachers and no tax increase. Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Pinal County sheriff sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. Art Stout died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle off-duty on the afternoon of Aug. 15. No other vehicles were involved. Officials say that Stout was a tenured, long-time member of the department. They described his personality as positive, saying he had an “infectious smile” and a “great outlook on life.”
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus
PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday. Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
L.A. Weekly
Cynthia Tapper Fatally Struck in Red Light Crash on Cactus Road [Peoria, AZ]
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Per reports, Tapper was driving and ran through a stop light, striking a black SUV that had the right of way. Upon impact, Tapper was ejected from her vehicle onto the road. Paramedics transported her...
AZFamily
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
KTAR.com
Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
3 People Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
Mesa police state that they responded late Saturday night to a motor vehicle incident near Broadway Road and Dobson Road in Mesa. The reports and witness accounts state that a car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole.
AZFamily
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
AZFamily
Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
AZFamily
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in east Phoenix late Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Phoenix police say a car was westbound on Thomas Road near 52nd Street when the woman was hit while crossing the road. The woman was rushed to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Man dies after being shot at east Phoenix apartment, police say
Good Morning Arizona reporter, Ian Schwartz spoke with the owners of Boho Vans in Tempe about their business, customizable vans, and what's next. Super Bowl countdown clock to be unveiled at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 150,000 Super Bowl-related travelers are expected early next year for...
KTAR.com
Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations
PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
fox10phoenix.com
Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
