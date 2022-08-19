5 Immediate Impact Kentucky Football True Freshmen

Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

The early returns are in: Kentucky’s celebrated 2022 football recruiting class was worth the hype. The highest-ranked recruiting class in school history finished ranked No. 18 in the On3 Consensus with 50% of the class comprised of blue chip recruits. Unlike basketball, typically it takes some time for even the best of the best football prospects to get acclimated with the physicality of SEC football. That will not be the case for a handful of Kentucky true freshmen this fall.

Barion Brown

If Barion Brown is on the field, he’s going to make big plays. Far from a polished product, creating consistency will be a challenge. In the meantime, you’ll find yourself asking, “How did he do that?” at least once a week this fall.

“Barion Brown, I don’t want to get ahead of myself, that guy is probably playing on Sundays,” offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said this week. “You know what, he’s learning how it’s done right now when he walks into Green Bay or San Francisco or where ever, and that’s pretty cool. I think he embraced that and understands the value of that: learning a route tree. Those guys have done a great job and I’m fired up to coach em and I like where we’re headed.”

Deone Walker

There has not been bigger surprise, literally and figuratively speaking, in fall camp than Deone Walker. The four-star signee was overlooked by many fans across the BBN thanks to high-stakes drama in other recruitments. He came to Kentucky with all of the right measureables — 6’6″ 330 pounds — but few knew that size was accompanied with explosiveness. Initially I expected him to follow in the long line of successful noseguards, slowly working his way into the rotation after a couple of seasons. Walker is so quick off the line of scrimmage he can play a 3-technique defensive tackle right now. Frankly, I can’t wait to see what No. 51 can do against SEC competition.

Dane Key

Kids have a knack for focusing on the newest toy in their playroom. The same applies for football players. The BBN was fascinated by Dane Key in the spring, but since new additions arrived in the wide receiver room this summer, our attention has been focused elsewhere. Meanwhile, he’s solidified his role as a starting receiver and is making stupid catches like THIS:

Alex Afari

Alex Afari kept a low-profile throughout his recruitment, even though Cincinnati did everything they could to flip him at the eleventh hour. You will not see a more physically gifted pass-defender in the UK secondary. He looks like a linebacker, but he runs like a cornerback. Do not anticipate a starting role for Afari right away, but he will provide much-needed depth, rotating regularly in the secondary to give the UK pass defense fresh legs.

Kiyaunta Goodwin

We knew the five-star All-American was a monster in the weight room. We did not know how Kiyaunta Goodwin would perform against top-level competition. After all, for most of his life opponents have tried to get out of his way. He’s shown progress over the last eight months. In an ideal world, that progress is expedited against Group of Five competition in the month of September. It’s unlikely that Goodwin will be a starter when the season begins, but in an ideal world, he will be ready for the important role at left tackle once SEC play ramps up in October.

Honorable Mentions

To ensure JJ Weaver and Jordan Wright are playing at 100%, they need rest from time to time. That will come from Keaten Wade and Tyreese Fearbry. How much the freshmen will play is to be determined, but it seems unlikely they will be limited to four games to retain a redshirt season.

WR Jordan Anthony and S Kobi Albert provide a ton of speed in open space, but unlike the previously mentioned freshmen, there is enough depth to use them sparingly to retain a redshirt.

One of the lowest-ranked players in Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class is one of the highest energy players I’ve ever covered in the trenches. Josh Kattus head-hunts on the football field. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen from a tight end. He injects energy onto the field every time he lowers his shoulder. Kattus may never load up the stat sheet, but the tight end from Cincinnati is going to play an important role for Vince Marrow in the years to come.