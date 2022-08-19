ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

5 Immediate Impact Kentucky Football True Freshmen

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPh56_0hNeV5dK00
Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

The early returns are in: Kentucky’s celebrated 2022 football recruiting class was worth the hype. The highest-ranked recruiting class in school history finished ranked No. 18 in the On3 Consensus with 50% of the class comprised of blue chip recruits. Unlike basketball, typically it takes some time for even the best of the best football prospects to get acclimated with the physicality of SEC football. That will not be the case for a handful of Kentucky true freshmen this fall.

Barion Brown

If Barion Brown is on the field, he’s going to make big plays. Far from a polished product, creating consistency will be a challenge. In the meantime, you’ll find yourself asking, “How did he do that?” at least once a week this fall.

Barion Brown, I don’t want to get ahead of myself, that guy is probably playing on Sundays,” offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said this week. “You know what, he’s learning how it’s done right now when he walks into Green Bay or San Francisco or where ever, and that’s pretty cool. I think he embraced that and understands the value of that: learning a route tree. Those guys have done a great job and I’m fired up to coach em and I like where we’re headed.”

Deone Walker

There has not been bigger surprise, literally and figuratively speaking, in fall camp than Deone Walker. The four-star signee was overlooked by many fans across the BBN thanks to high-stakes drama in other recruitments. He came to Kentucky with all of the right measureables — 6’6″ 330 pounds — but few knew that size was accompanied with explosiveness. Initially I expected him to follow in the long line of successful noseguards, slowly working his way into the rotation after a couple of seasons. Walker is so quick off the line of scrimmage he can play a 3-technique defensive tackle right now. Frankly, I can’t wait to see what No. 51 can do against SEC competition.

Dane Key

Kids have a knack for focusing on the newest toy in their playroom. The same applies for football players. The BBN was fascinated by Dane Key in the spring, but since new additions arrived in the wide receiver room this summer, our attention has been focused elsewhere. Meanwhile, he’s solidified his role as a starting receiver and is making stupid catches like THIS:

Alex Afari

Alex Afari kept a low-profile throughout his recruitment, even though Cincinnati did everything they could to flip him at the eleventh hour. You will not see a more physically gifted pass-defender in the UK secondary. He looks like a linebacker, but he runs like a cornerback. Do not anticipate a starting role for Afari right away, but he will provide much-needed depth, rotating regularly in the secondary to give the UK pass defense fresh legs.

Kiyaunta Goodwin

We knew the five-star All-American was a monster in the weight room. We did not know how Kiyaunta Goodwin would perform against top-level competition. After all, for most of his life opponents have tried to get out of his way. He’s shown progress over the last eight months. In an ideal world, that progress is expedited against Group of Five competition in the month of September. It’s unlikely that Goodwin will be a starter when the season begins, but in an ideal world, he will be ready for the important role at left tackle once SEC play ramps up in October.

Honorable Mentions

To ensure JJ Weaver and Jordan Wright are playing at 100%, they need rest from time to time. That will come from Keaten Wade and Tyreese Fearbry. How much the freshmen will play is to be determined, but it seems unlikely they will be limited to four games to retain a redshirt season.

WR Jordan Anthony and S Kobi Albert provide a ton of speed in open space, but unlike the previously mentioned freshmen, there is enough depth to use them sparingly to retain a redshirt.

One of the lowest-ranked players in Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class is one of the highest energy players I’ve ever covered in the trenches. Josh Kattus head-hunts on the football field. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen from a tight end. He injects energy onto the field every time he lowers his shoulder. Kattus may never load up the stat sheet, but the tight end from Cincinnati is going to play an important role for Vince Marrow in the years to come.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Four-star forward Keanu Dawes schedules all five official visits

BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) Dawes, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward, trimmed down his list of schools to six earlier this month. Oklahoma State, Texas, Utah, Texas A&M, Rice, and BYU made the cut. The Houston native ranks as the No. 115 overall prospect in the 2023...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten

Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Football Players#Blue Chip#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Sec#Bbn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Brian Kelly updates the offensive line battle

While much of the attention on LSU has rightly been centered on the quarterback competition between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, head coach Brian Kelly has quietly become confident with what the Tigers have to offer on the offensive line. And if the offensive line play is good, it’ll make it a lot easier for whoever is taking snaps at quarterback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools

Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle

Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian 'pleased' with Agiye Hall after suspension, Week 1 status remains unclear

The status of transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall remains unclear following his arrest for criminal mischief and subsequent suspension from the Texas football program. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters on Monday that he is “pleased” with Hall’s response to the events, but continued to obfuscate about whether he’ll be with the team on Sept. 3 versus ULM.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy