Gov. Hochul announces funding to support new threat management teams in NYS

By Imani Clement
 5 days ago
Gov. Hochul announced Friday that $10 million will be available to support the development of threat assessment and management teams in all NYS counties.

Hochul previously issued an executive order regarding local domestic terrorism in the aftermath of the May 14 Tops shooting in Buffalo.

"In the wake of the horrific white supremacist attack in my hometown of Buffalo, we committed to confronting and eradicating the scourge of domestic terror," Hochul said. "My number-one priority as governor is keeping New Yorkers safe, and this much-needed funding will be critical to supporting our local public safety partners to confront domestic terrorism within their own communities."

Every NYS county including New York City will be eligible to receive up to $172,413 to support efforts in creating domestic terrorism prevention plans.

There has been a spike in domestic terrorist attacks across the country. Domestic terror attacks and plots have tripled nationally within the last decade.

RNln
5d ago

Here you go folks, the anti-terrorism mechanisms that were develooed and deployed post 911 are being used as political tools to target US citizens. Oh sure, it's all being wrapped up in "public safety", but it rings especially hollow when violent criminals are forever being released onto our streets to commit ever more heinous crimes on innocent citizens! The REAL enemy within is the government that is now practicing ideological warfare on us all! Time to vote them ALL out now!

