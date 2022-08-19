ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Marcus Freeman addresses series of foot injuries throughout offseason

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXspk_0hNeUZkQ00
Photo by Robin Alam/Getty Images

Notre Dame football is snake-bit with lower leg injuries at the moment. Not an ideal development at fall training camp just ahead of the start of the season. But, in order to ramp up for actual games, practices have to become more physical as August wears on. More physicality at practice ultimately means more opportunity for injury. Football’s a dangerous sport, though, and health is often the price.

So the Fighting Irish are already dealing with a series of foot injuries this summer. Is there supernatural phenomenon behind these injuries? According to new ND head coach Marcus Freeman

“No, (it’s) just what happens, I guess, with working out and practiced,“ said Freeman, before noting a player who recently suffered a major injury. “The foot injuries, I mean, Jadarian Price, that’s an Achilles injury that’s gonna happen no matter what.”

Tough break for the true freshman RB. Freeman also mentioned a foot injury that senior receiver Joe Wilkins suffered in the spring.

“We had a Lisfranc early in the summer, but those are injuries that happen across college football. I mean, every year you see a guy with a Lisfranc or a foot injury. I mean, it’s a part of this game. It’s a tough, grueling game that the only way to prepare your team is to make it hard and to work at it.”

Not much luck of the Irish below the ankles for Notre Dame football. Marcus Freeman knows, though, that at this time of year, it’s time to put the pads on in practice. And that increase in intensity can lead to injuries.

“If we didn’t have to go out there and bang each other and work really hard and play on September third, we wouldn’t do that, but we know as a coaching staff that this is what’s necessary to prepare your team to play a grueling 12-game season, guaranteed 12 games. It’s what it takes and until somebody tells me otherwise, you have to trust the preparation and your process to getting your team ready.”

Wise words from Marcus Freeman, who knows the price of playing high-level, high-intensity football at Notre Dame.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Nd#Irish
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy