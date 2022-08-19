Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Shooting of child leaves clergy frustrated in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown pastor Lew Macklin with Trinity Baptist Church says the shooting of a six-year-old child on what would have been his first day of school should make the community uncomfortable. He said those who have information about the early morning incident on East Avondale need...
WYTV.com
City mum on proposed settlement for Chill-Can case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian has confirmed that the owners of the vacant Chill-Can plant have proposed a settlement, but he did not say much else. Limbian said Wednesday he has not yet seen the proposal and does not want to comment further. He said...
WYTV.com
Local event connects senior citizens with resources
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Covelli Centre was filled with seniors on Wednesday. “Older Adults Day Out” was brought to the area by “Saving Our Seniors Mahoning Valley.”. Seniors were able to get information from over 50 vendors. Mercy Health, The Public Library of Youngstown and the...
WYTV.com
YSU students to move in this week
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- There’s excitement on Youngstown State University’s campus. WKBN caught up with the newest Penguins Wednesday morning, as they were hauling belongings into their dormitories. Thankfully, volunteers were on hand to help. Resident assistants were also checking students in and giving out room keys. “I mean,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Longtime WKBN anchor named to Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class. The inductees are Tom Holden, Peter Gabriel, Andrea Wood and Ernie Brown. Holden started in radio at WBBW in Youngstown before joining WKBN as a reporter in 1972. He later became one of the most recognized anchors. He passed away in June 2005.
WYTV.com
New Mahoning County humane agents sworn in
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just one day into their new jobs, Mahoning County’s two newest humane agents are already on the road. Both Jane MacMurchy and Britney Price took their oaths on Monday from probate Judge Robert Rusu, effectively tripling the number of trained agents working for Animal Charity of Ohio. They can now share the load with what had been just one agent for years.
WYTV.com
Do you think it has been a sunny summer? Looking at the numbers
Meteorological summer is from June 1 until August 31. The summer of 2022 here in Youngstown, Ohio has not been too sunny when you look at the numbers. The National Weather Service uses a scale to determine whether a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy. Think of the sky cover as a number from zero to 10. Ten would be cloudy and zero would be clear.
WYTV.com
Tressel says maintaining enrollment is key at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While students were moving in to their dormitories, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel was giving his last State of the University address. Much of the focus of Wednesday’s talk was on enrollment. “Anything we can do to enhance enrollment is what it’s all...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
Event gets local students school-ready
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley students are more prepared for school, thanks to the United Way. Huntington Bank has donated backpacks which will go to students in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties. Buying back-to-school supplies can be a big burden on some families. For the 12th year, they...
WYTV.com
YSU sets new record with international students
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, Youngstown State University is hitting a record. According to the university, 327 new international students will be at orientation. That’s its largest incoming class of students from around the globe. The past record was in 2017 at 218. Overall, YSU expects 593...
WYTV.com
Verdict reached in Trumbull County murder case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Trumbull County murder trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict against Cedrick Patterson on a murder charge and six other charges that he faced. He was acquitted of the tampering evidence charge that he faced. Patterson was accused...
WYTV.com
Pets turned over in Austintown animal investigation
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who investigators say had been keeping animals in deplorable conditions has now surrendered her pets to Animal Charity. Humane agents taped a warning sign Tuesday to the door of a house on South Edgehill Drive. At the time, a dog was inside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Rescue Mission brings new fundraiser to the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has a new fundraiser. WKBN is a sponsor for the six-week-long event. The Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail will feature 17 different local coffee shops. Participants will donate at least $15 to the Mission in exchange for a trail...
WYTV.com
Men welcome Youngstown students back to school
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Men from the community gathered at two Youngstown high schools Wednesday morning to welcome students back on their first day. This is the fifth year of the 100 Men Cheer and Greet. It’s a way for men to show students there are people who care about them and are rooting for them from the sidelines.
WYTV.com
Driver hits, kills Kent State student on scooter
KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Summit Rd. at State Route 261 in Franklin Township. According to OSHP, the student was on an...
WYTV.com
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend. The checkpoints were conducted Friday and Saturday. The first was set up from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at South Avenue and Larkridge. The second was from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. at the East Golf, Hike and Bike Trail. on Route 224.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt. It happened Sunday afternoon along Meridian Road just north of Crum Road. Police say two men were shot, one of them hurt critically while a woman suffered a...
WYTV.com
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month. The company and MetroHealth Medical Center confirmed Joseph Ferrall died Friday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources,” TimkenSteel said...
WYTV.com
Woman facing charges after fight involving knife in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township. According to a police report, officers were called to the 7300 block of Salinas Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police reported that a man and a woman who were involved in the fight were there, as well as a relative of the woman and a baby.
WYTV.com
Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar announced that their 2,600-square-foot expansion is about to be revealed. Ohio Senator Mike Rulli will be on hand Monday to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
Comments / 0