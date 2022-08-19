ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Multiple vehicles damaged after construction equipment thrown off New Hampshire bridge

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are looking for the person responsible for throwing construction equipment onto I-293 in Manchester, destroying multiple vehicles.

Three cars driving southbound under the Queen City Bridge on Thursday night sustained smashed windshields and additional damage from objects being thrown over the railing onto the interstate below.

Investigators said the items included rebar, shovels, and concrete. In one, a piece of rebar pierced the passenger seat.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Trooper Kyle Foster at 603-223-3785 or Kyle.B.Foster@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

