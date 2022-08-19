Metairie car burglar picks wrong vehicle, takes fire from JPSO deputy inside

A would-be car burglar in Old Metairie picked the wrong vehicle: a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office unit with the deputy still inside.

According to sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde, the deputy was working a security detail in the 200-block of Sycamore Drive when, shortly before 2 a.m., he observed a vehicle approaching, which suddenly switched off its headlights.

"As the darkened suspect vehicle advanced down the street, it pulled alongside the deputy's vehicle, preventing him from exiting," said Rivarde. "A suspect reached from the suspect vehicle and attempted to enter the deputy's vehicle, and the deputy observed the suspect was in possession of a handgun."

That's when the deputy fired his gun. The suspect fled.

"It is unknown if the suspect was injured during the incident," Rivarde said. "There is no information about the suspect vehicle available for release at this time due to investigative concerns."

Police say anyone who has information should call JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP). Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.