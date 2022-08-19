ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors were busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday. Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County...
wymt.com

EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
WTVQ

Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
foxlexington.com

Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
WKYT 27

Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
foxlexington.com

Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
WTVQ

Woodland Christian Church brings back art market

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from the annual art fair at Woodland Park, another art market continued it’s annual tradition. The Woodland Christian Church brought back it’s Kentucky Art Market on the church grounds. Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists. All...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report

Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
kentuckytoday.com

Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’

DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
