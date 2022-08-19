Read full article on original website
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
WKYT 27
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors were busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday. Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County...
wymt.com
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
WTVQ
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
WKYT 27
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Vibe around Kentucky football terrific — except for Chris Rodriguez situation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The vibe around Mark Stoops and his University of Kentucky football team has been terrific. Vibrant. Energizing. Inspiring. Dynamic. You get the picture. Not only are the Wildcats ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll for only the fifth time in program history, they’re a consensus Top 25 team, cracking the Top 25 in nearly every ranking.
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
foxlexington.com
Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
foxlexington.com
Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In
Earlier this week I wrote a column on the current spat between Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. Calipari, who wants a new state-of-the-art practice facility, said Kentucky is “a basketball school” and thus the new building is justified. No question that ...
WTVF
Kentucky Boy Scout unlocks entertainment for senior living community by creating busy boards
RICHMOND, Ky. — Unlocking entertainment and fastening focus was a newly named goal for a Kentucky Eagle Scout when he created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living. Curtis Relich, a proud member of Boy Scouts Troop 73, came up with the idea of the busy boards last...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wdrb.com
Kentucky boy scout troop creates entertainment for senior citizens
Curtis Relich, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 73 in Madison County, wanted to help the senior community. Relich created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living in Richmond.
WTVQ
Woodland Christian Church brings back art market
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from the annual art fair at Woodland Park, another art market continued it’s annual tradition. The Woodland Christian Church brought back it’s Kentucky Art Market on the church grounds. Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists. All...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report
Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
