East Texas businesses see revenue increase as high school football season nears
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — It's about that time of year for the high school football season to kick off and local businesses are beginning to see a win in sales. The city of Whitehouse, home to Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, is gearing up to cheer on its Wildcats. "I'm...
No students injured in Bullard ISD school bus crash
BULLARD, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached is not related to the story. No injuries reported in a crash involving a Bullard Independent School District school bus today. On Aug. 23 at around 3:45 p.m., a BISD school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle....
Kilgore ISD adds new security position for 2022-23 school year
KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 10 and is not related to the story. Kilgore ISD has appointed a new security position for their district to increase security for the new school year. At a special board meeting on Aug. 15, KISD...
Ukrainian students head back to school in East Texas
FLINT, Texas — Luba Vinnik got a taste of American school in April after leaving Ukraine with her family. She said it was a smooth transition but on Wednesday she will begin her first full year as an eighth grader at The Brook Hill School. “It’s different, yeah," Luba...
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lufkin to have a new manufacturer that will bring 100 new jobs
LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 12 and does not relate to the story. The City of Lufkin will welcome 100 news jobs into the city after the approval for a nitrile glove manufacturer to set up within city limits. In an...
2 YEARS LATER: Family of missing Jacksonville teen continues search, plants tree in his honor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — It's a case that's been a mystery for many East Texans. On Aug. 22, 2020, a Jacksonville teen received a Snapchat from a girl to hang out. He left his home and never returned. Two years later and his family continues to keep his name live...
Area rainfall leads to lifted burn bans, city officials hope rain will help with water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — Heavy rainfall this week caused some counties to see a good few inches of rain. Rusk, Panola and several other counties announced the lifting of local burn bans. “Fortunately here in Rusk County, we saw better rain than our neighbors to the west so the last...
City of Whitehouse budget includes plans for community center, strengthening public safety
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials say the city of Whitehouse's recently approved 2023 fiscal year budget is focused on investing in the heart of the city by funding a community center and adding public safety personnel. On Tuesday, the city council voted in favor of a lower tax rate and...
Rusk County agencies collaborate to establish program helping inmates through dog therapy
HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 and unrelated to the story. Rusk County commissioners on Thursday approved a program to help inmates gain self-esteem and social connection with help from some four-legged friends. The PAWSitive Change prison dog program is a partnership between the...
Overton ISD adds full-time school resource officer for extra security
OVERTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Aug. 15 and features the first day of school at Longview ISD. As Wednesday will be the first day of school for Overton ISD students, the district will also welcome a new full-time school resource officer to its campuses.
1 injured following officer involved shooting in Troup
TROUP, Texas — 1 person was injured in an officer involved shooting after police said the man was threatening a nearby business. According to police, on Wednesday just before 2 p.m. officials received a call regarding a disturbance on 510 S. Railroad St. in Troup. Officers say they approached...
Rehabilitation program pairs dogs with inmates
HENDERSON, Texas — A partnership you’ve likely never heard of is in the works. "PAWSitive Change" is a program that provides intense rehabilitation and matches stray dogs with inmates. Rusk County Sheriff, Johnwayne Valdez, said inmates at Billy Moore Correctional Facility will keep and train the dogs until...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by semi in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a semi in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Thursday, around 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a bicycle and truck, just southwest Palestine. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
City of Overton issues boil water notice after break in 10" water line
OVERTON, Texas — The City of Overton has issued a boil water notice for all customers. According to the city, another break has occurred in a 10" distribution line near the entrance to Well 5 on HWY 850. "Until further notice a Boil Water Notice has been issued," the...
"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans
TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
Northbound lanes of US 59 N clear in Angelina County following crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The northbound lanes of US 59 North in Angelina County are open for travel after being closed for a crash of a log truck. All northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County have been re-opened and are clear for traffic after being closed before 10 a.m. today. Drivers are encouraged to still drive with caution when in the area.
Detour planned for State Highway 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Drivers will have a detour starting next Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation crews start resurfacing operations on State Highway 135. According to TxDOT, the SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will remain open on SH 135 utilizing a lane shift.
Tyler woman arrested in connection with fatal 2021 Rusk County wreck
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman has been jailed in connection with a Rusk County wreck in February last year that killed a 23-year-old Henderson man. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday on a criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with the Feb. 27, 2021 death of Jose Gustavo Servin.
