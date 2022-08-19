ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

No students injured in Bullard ISD school bus crash

BULLARD, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached is not related to the story. No injuries reported in a crash involving a Bullard Independent School District school bus today. On Aug. 23 at around 3:45 p.m., a BISD school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle....
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

Ukrainian students head back to school in East Texas

FLINT, Texas — Luba Vinnik got a taste of American school in April after leaving Ukraine with her family. She said it was a smooth transition but on Wednesday she will begin her first full year as an eighth grader at The Brook Hill School. “It’s different, yeah," Luba...
CBS19

Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CBS19

1 injured following officer involved shooting in Troup

TROUP, Texas — 1 person was injured in an officer involved shooting after police said the man was threatening a nearby business. According to police, on Wednesday just before 2 p.m. officials received a call regarding a disturbance on 510 S. Railroad St. in Troup. Officers say they approached...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

Rehabilitation program pairs dogs with inmates

HENDERSON, Texas — A partnership you’ve likely never heard of is in the works. "PAWSitive Change" is a program that provides intense rehabilitation and matches stray dogs with inmates. Rusk County Sheriff, Johnwayne Valdez, said inmates at Billy Moore Correctional Facility will keep and train the dogs until...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

Bicyclist dies after being struck by semi in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a semi in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Thursday, around 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a bicycle and truck, just southwest Palestine. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans

TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Northbound lanes of US 59 N clear in Angelina County following crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The northbound lanes of US 59 North in Angelina County are open for travel after being closed for a crash of a log truck. All northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County have been re-opened and are clear for traffic after being closed before 10 a.m. today. Drivers are encouraged to still drive with caution when in the area.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Detour planned for State Highway 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Drivers will have a detour starting next Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation crews start resurfacing operations on State Highway 135. According to TxDOT, the SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will remain open on SH 135 utilizing a lane shift.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tyler woman arrested in connection with fatal 2021 Rusk County wreck

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman has been jailed in connection with a Rusk County wreck in February last year that killed a 23-year-old Henderson man. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday on a criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with the Feb. 27, 2021 death of Jose Gustavo Servin.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
