ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The northbound lanes of US 59 North in Angelina County are open for travel after being closed for a crash of a log truck. All northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County have been re-opened and are clear for traffic after being closed before 10 a.m. today. Drivers are encouraged to still drive with caution when in the area.

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO