ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn offers 2024 4-star RB Jordan Marshall

By Peter Warren about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5GgX_0hNeTjab00

Auburn has extended an offer to Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall.

Marshall is the No. 179 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2024 On300 ranking has Marshall as the No. 108 prospect in the class, which the Industry Comparison Tool shows is the highest in the industry. He is also the third-ranked player from Ohio after Cleveland Glenville four-star cornerback Bryce West and Springfield (Ohio) four-star cornerback Aaron Scott.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $14.9k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, AL
City
Springfield, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy