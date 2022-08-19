Auburn offers 2024 4-star RB Jordan Marshall

Auburn has extended an offer to Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall.

Marshall is the No. 179 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2024 On300 ranking has Marshall as the No. 108 prospect in the class, which the Industry Comparison Tool shows is the highest in the industry. He is also the third-ranked player from Ohio after Cleveland Glenville four-star cornerback Bryce West and Springfield (Ohio) four-star cornerback Aaron Scott.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $14.9k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.