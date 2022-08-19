ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadside bombing kills 2 policemen in northwestern Pakistan

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A roadside bombing on Friday killed two policemen in a former militant stronghold in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Bajur, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. The district's police chief, Abdus Samad Khan, said the bomb was remotely detonated. A search for perpetrators was underway, he added.

Bajur has long served as a sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban militant group — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP — until the military declared the region was cleared of local and foreign militants following a series of military operations in 2010.

However, isolated militant attacks have continued in the region, though the Pakistani Taliban have not claimed responsibility for any of the attacks since May, when talks started between the TTP and Pakistani government officials in Kabul. A cease-fire has also been in place since then.

The talks in Kabul are hosted by the Afghan Taliban, a separate group but allied with the Pakistani Taliban. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan a year ago as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country.

That takeover has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, whose fighters and leaders, officials say, have been hiding in Afghanistan.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

