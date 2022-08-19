Read full article on original website
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
Historic building on San Francisco pier catches fire, collapses
Video footage posted by the fire department showed a fire boat flooding the pier with water.
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Kiely Rodni case: What to know about Prosser Lake
Kiely Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6 at a party at the Prosser Family Campground.
Last remaining Big Lots in San Francisco is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms
The Big Lots at 3333 Mission Street closed for good on Aug. 12, a spokesperson confirmed.
CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 432 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain...
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
‘It just irritates me’: The Siren Canteen, a shuttered Bay Area gem in Stinson Beach, fends off invaders from Instagram
"It's not an 'abandoned cafe' - it's my baby. And it's coming back."
7 Palm Springs RV rentals and RV camping sites for your next road adventure
Home is anywhere you park it on an RV adventure, and Palm Springs RV resorts and road-ready rentals are outnumbered only by the incredible sights to see.
Officials ID 3 killed in California small plane collision
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three people killed along with a dog when two small planes collided while trying to land last week at a rural Northern California airport. Two pilots and a passenger died in the collision Thursday afternoon at Watsonville Municipal Airport, east of...
Surfers rescue fisherman face down in waters of Ocean Beach
California surfers rescued an elderly man who was spotted face down in the waters of San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Monday morning.
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA's Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
