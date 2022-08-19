ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SFGate

CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 432 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
SFGate

Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#The National Park Service#State Route 190#Caltrans
SFGate

Officials ID 3 killed in California small plane collision

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three people killed along with a dog when two small planes collided while trying to land last week at a rural Northern California airport. Two pilots and a passenger died in the collision Thursday afternoon at Watsonville Municipal Airport, east of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Organized theft rings target visitors to LA's Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy