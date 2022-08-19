Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet ownersB.R. ShenoyHooksett, NH
Video: Showers, storms possible until Friday in New Hampshire
A few more shower and storm chances through the rest of the workweek as the warmer temps and some humidity remain in place. Fair skies tonight with some valley fog forming. Lows will range from 54-64 from north to south by morning. Back to just about full sunshine Thursday. Highs...
WMUR.com
Video: Scattered storms possible Tuesday evening, Wednesday in New Hampshire as warm temperatures continue
Any chance of storms in the evening will fade, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s overnight. Some fog is possible by morning. Wednesday looks partly sunny with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible, but coverage won't be as great as Tuesday. Highs will be back into the low to mid 80s.
WMUR.com
Video: Temps drop and humidity returns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a hot weekend, temperatures cool off as the humidity increases and some rain approaches. This incoming rain won't leave a huge dent in the drought, but it's something. We'll be unsettled through Wednesday then another stretch of sunny and warm weather could continue into next weekend.
WMUR.com
Video: Another round of rain and storms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some beneficial rain Monday, a few more chances of showers hit this week. Some sun to start on Tuesday then another round of scattered storms and downpours. Wednesday and Thursday look similar with sunny skies then afternoon scattered storms and downpours. A cold front will pass through Friday bringing more storms. Drying out with comfortable highs in the 80s next weekend.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
WMUR.com
Largest blood drive in New England underway this week in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England’s largest blood drive is underway in Manchester this week. Gail Singer's family started the annual event in her honor in 2011. It was the largest community blood drive in the country. Gail singer is the late wife of Gary Singer, owner of Merchants...
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State
I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear...
Boston Magazine
A Crumbling New Hampshire Barn Becomes a Modern-Day Playroom
With reverence to its origins as a cattle homestead, a centuries-old barn in New Hampshire evolves into a multifaceted recreational retreat. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. They say all work and no play is a recipe for disaster....
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall on Cannon Mountain
New Hampshire Fish & Game officials hadn't yet released the man's name Sunday night.
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
WMUR.com
Jet carrying staff who work in New Hampshire congressional offices makes emergency landing
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire National Guard is confirming that a KC-46 refueling jet had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. Two jets embarking on an orientation flight were flying with 16 staffers from the offices of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas when one aircraft had an issue with its refueling boom hoist cable, officials said.
WMUR.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites clearly seen in parts of New Hampshire over the weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some eyes on the sky caught a different type of constellation over the weekend. News 9 viewers sent in video of the SpaceX Starlink satellites, which can be seen as a thin line of light in the sky. The satellites are bright and can be seen...
WMUR.com
See past 'Heroes Among Us' recognized by WMUR
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR is telling the stories of New Hampshire residents who have made a measurable impact on their community, inspire others and go above and beyond. Watch the heroes who have been recognized in the player above. Each hero has been nominated by a person in the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
thelocalne.ws
We can’t say where, but This Old House is currently shooting in Ipswich
IPSWICH — It’s not the first time they’ve been to Ipswich, but it’s the first time This Old House has shot a full series here. The most popular home-improvement show on television, it is currently in town to track progress on — what else? — an old house as it is brought back to life for new owners Helen Moore Von Oehsen and Bill Von Oehsen.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 5 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials announced that there have been 2,652 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in the state. The state reported 131 new known cases of COVID-19 from Monday. The total...
manchesterinklink.com
Road closures and other useful info for navigating Aug. 27 Sky Show at Arms Park
MANCHESTER, NH – A “return” to Sky Show, a once popular river-side music event, will make a comeback Aug. 27, promising “the largest fireworks display in NH history,” along with more than 50 food trucks and vendors, go-karts, ax-throwing and live music. In addition to...
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
