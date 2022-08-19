ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

WMUR.com

Video: Showers, storms possible until Friday in New Hampshire

A few more shower and storm chances through the rest of the workweek as the warmer temps and some humidity remain in place. Fair skies tonight with some valley fog forming. Lows will range from 54-64 from north to south by morning. Back to just about full sunshine Thursday. Highs...
WMUR.com

Video: Temps drop and humidity returns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a hot weekend, temperatures cool off as the humidity increases and some rain approaches. This incoming rain won't leave a huge dent in the drought, but it's something. We'll be unsettled through Wednesday then another stretch of sunny and warm weather could continue into next weekend.
WMUR.com

Video: Another round of rain and storms

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some beneficial rain Monday, a few more chances of showers hit this week. Some sun to start on Tuesday then another round of scattered storms and downpours. Wednesday and Thursday look similar with sunny skies then afternoon scattered storms and downpours. A cold front will pass through Friday bringing more storms. Drying out with comfortable highs in the 80s next weekend.
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State

I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
Boston Magazine

A Crumbling New Hampshire Barn Becomes a Modern-Day Playroom

With reverence to its origins as a cattle homestead, a centuries-old barn in New Hampshire evolves into a multifaceted recreational retreat. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. They say all work and no play is a recipe for disaster....
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns

ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
WMUR.com

Jet carrying staff who work in New Hampshire congressional offices makes emergency landing

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire National Guard is confirming that a KC-46 refueling jet had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. Two jets embarking on an orientation flight were flying with 16 staffers from the offices of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas when one aircraft had an issue with its refueling boom hoist cable, officials said.
WMUR.com

See past 'Heroes Among Us' recognized by WMUR

MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR is telling the stories of New Hampshire residents who have made a measurable impact on their community, inspire others and go above and beyond. Watch the heroes who have been recognized in the player above. Each hero has been nominated by a person in the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
thelocalne.ws

We can’t say where, but This Old House is currently shooting in Ipswich

IPSWICH — It’s not the first time they’ve been to Ipswich, but it’s the first time This Old House has shot a full series here. The most popular home-improvement show on television, it is currently in town to track progress on — what else? — an old house as it is brought back to life for new owners Helen Moore Von Oehsen and Bill Von Oehsen.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 5 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials announced that there have been 2,652 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in the state. The state reported 131 new known cases of COVID-19 from Monday. The total...
Seacoast Current

Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
