Schumacher to get new Haas upgrade at Spa
Mick Schumacher will join Kevin Magnussen in running the updated Haas at the Belgian Grand Prix after the team saw encouraging data from the new parts. Haas introduced its first major upgrade in Hungary before the summer break, with Magnussen the only driver to run it at the time. Although...
motor1.com
Ricciardo and McLaren to part ways at end of 2022 F1 season
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren have agreed to part ways at the end of the current Formula 1 season, bringing a premature end to his tenure at the Woking-based squad. In the wake of the Australian’s ongoing difficulties to get on terms with teammate Lando Norris during their two years alongside each other, McLaren began a process several weeks ago to agree a separation.
SkySports
Formula 1: Karun Chandhok ranks the top five drivers of 2022 so far as Lewis Hamilton joins young crop
From the youngster who has proved 2021 was not a one-off to the man who seemingly has "no weaknesses" in the car, Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok has given his verdict on the top five drivers so far this season. Check out Karun's list and his explanations below ahead of...
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren agree to part ways and star's Formula One future is likely down to 2 teams
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren are going their separate ways after the 2022 season, opening door for top prospect Oscar Piastri.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
MotorTrend Magazine
Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!
The world is full of undiscovered treasures. Some people use metal detectors to dig up lost wonders, and others hunt garage sales for that pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. Gearheads, however, search the classifieds for their automotive lost treasure. This is that story, but this time around it wasn't the high-tech interwebs, it was a printed ad in a small-time newspaper. Yep, those still exist.
Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race?
Did Chase Elliott make a mistake in his postrace interview or was he thinking about retaliation with Kyle Larson at a later race? The post Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 First Drive: An Insane, 1,400-hp Electric Frankenhorse
Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a great passenger. You might know him better as a superlative driver and a peer to hard-charging, energy-drink-hawking drift kings such as Tanner Foust, Ken Block, and Travis Pastrana. But should you ever find Gittin in your passenger seat, know that he's cool as a cucumber. I learned this when I spun his electric, seven-motor, 1,400-hp mutant version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E on the infield track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren boss Zak Brown pays tribute to outgoing driver as team sidesteps Oscar Piastri links
McLaren boss Zak Brown paid tribute to Daniel Ricciardo as the team refused to comment on speculation that its outgoing driver will be replaced by Oscar Piastri next season. Ricciardo, who has endured an underwhelming stint with the Woking team since joining in 2021, announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving McLaren at the end of the current campaign after agreeing a mutual early termination of his contract.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Looks Badass in Retro Colors
The Dodge Charger Daytona EV has people talking. The look. The sound—for better or worse. The transmission. The entire idea of an electric muscle car. Dodge has had a good thing going with the internal combustion Charger and Challenger, and the mix of nostalgic touches and modern amenities is taken to the next level in the Daytona—which we think is pretty close to the eventual production model. If there's one thing about the concept's appearance that gives us pause, though, it's the color. Greys of Thunder—clever name, and undoubtedly it'd look good on the car in production and match customer preferences mainly for tones rather than colors—but it just doesn't pop.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
A Plant You've Never Heard of Might Change Racing Tires Forever
If you watched the 2022 Indy Car Music City Grand Prix, you might have noticed—between the multitude of crashes, that is—cars running Firestone tires with green stripes. The green denotes the use of guayule (pronounced why-YOU-lay) rubber in the sidewalls—a type of natural rubber extracted from a scrubby shrub in the Arizona desert. While not as argument-worthy as push-to-pass or as entertaining as Music City's eight collisions, there is an interesting story here—one that could be transformative for both Bridgestone (Firestone's parent company) and American farmers.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
motor1.com
Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
The entry by Volkswagen brands Audi and Porsche into Formula 1 has been one of motorsport’s worst kept secrets, with both car companies yet to officially announce their plans. But amid growing indications that confirmation of their intentions for 2026 is now imminent, Audi may be the first to...
History 'not enough' to save F1's landmark races
Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali warned Wednesday that "history is not enough" and that mere nostalgia cannot guarantee the survival of grand prix landmarks. "At Monza, there will be the celebration this year of the 100th anniversary of the Italian Grand Prix.
racer.com
Andretti not only new F1 team hopeful, just the most vocal - Domenicali
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says Andretti is merely the most vocal among a group of several aspiring new teams, and that he doesn’t think the sport needs to expand to increase its value. Andretti Global’s attempt to enter F1 as a new team has been well-documented after it...
Andretti effort to join F1 the most vocal of many inquiries
Formula One has multiple inquiries from potential team owners who have taken a more behind-the-scenes approach than Michael Andretti, who has been “quite vocal” in his desire to expand the current grid, F1's CEO said Wednesday. Andretti has petitioned to expand the current F1 grid to 22 cars...
Trail of Lights set to return in-person for the first time since 2019
For the first time since the pandemic, Austin’s Trail of Lights is returning to its traditional in-person format this December. Hosted by the Trail of Lights Foundation, powered by H-E-B and held in Zilker Park, the most famous holiday lights show in Austin will run from Dec. 8-23. Each year, the event features limited free entry through the STARS at the Trail program and showcases more than two million twinkling lights. Tickets for the 58th annual event will go on sale in October.
Autoweek.com
F1 Veteran Antonio Giovinazzi to Run Practice Sessions with Haas
Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi is slated to participate in a couple of practice sessions with Haas during the second half of the Formula 1 season. Giovinazzi, 28, will drive Haas’ VF-22 during the opening practice sessions at Grands Prix in Italy (September 9) and Austin, Texas in the United States (October 21). Haas team officials have outlined that regular racers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher will each be benched for one practice session apiece when Giovinazzi drives.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
