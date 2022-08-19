DeRusha Eats: The Top 50 Burgers in Minnesota

Minnesota is one of the best burger states in the country. There, we said it. It’s true.

This week on the “ DeRusha Eats ” segment on Drivetime with Derusha , he spoke with Roger Thompson from Twin Cities Burger Blog. Thompson listed the best places to get a burger and some more specific lists for the ultimate burger aficionados.

“Like everybody, I like burgers,” explains Thomopson. “But then it all started back in 2013, Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine’s Stephanie March’s Burger Bracket . The winner was the Perfect Burger from Victory 44. Which was an incredible burger. So where do I start with my burgers? Victory 44’s Perfect Burger. I had it and it changed my life. Do people know about these burgers? I had to tell them.”

DeRusha, who writes for Minnesota Monthly, says nothing he does gets more of a reaction than burgers which points to the love we have in this state for a great burger.

What do all of the best burgers in Minnesota have in common? “It’s the seasoned beef,” Thompson said. “Most people don’t season their beef.

And it’s got to be juicy.”

He adds that the wave of “smashed burgers” can be a problem if there is not enough beef.

“I think the perfect smash burger is probably three to three-and-a-half ounces,” Thompson told DeRusha. “Then there’s a little bit of beef in there. You see these videos where they’re smashing a two ounce burger and it is all char.”

Thompson started his website in 2016 (which he notes is under construction until late-September). You can check him out here and follow him on Instagram .

Happy eating!

Roger Thompson’s Top 50 Burgers in Minnesota

1. Parlour - Parlour Burger (Image at the top of the page)

2. Petite Leon - Le Petite Cheeseburger

3. Constantine / Monello - The Dirty Double

4. Lake & Irving - Luxe Burger

5. ROK Eatery - Nordic Burger

6. Fare Game - Fare Game Burger

7. Boomin Barbecue - The Double

8. Sonder Shaker - Wagyu Burger

9. Dream Creamery - Dream Burger (Double)

10. StepChld - The Cooper Burger

11. GusGus - Double Cheeseburger

12. Angry Line Cook - Angry Burger

13. Dakota - Dakota Cheeseburger

14. Private Sector Media - Private Sector Burger

15. Animales Burger Company - Burger (Double)

16. Revival - Revival Burger

17. Burger Dive - House Burger

18. Burger Joint - The Original

19. The Bungalo Club - TBC Double

20. Boomin Barbecue - Smoked & Seared Lucy

21. 112 Eatery - 112 Cheeseburger

22. Lowry Hill Meats - LHM Burger

23. Feller - The Feller

24. Birch’s on the Lake - Birch’s Burger

25. Bull’s Horn - Double Bull’s Burger

26. Martina - Double Cheeseburger

27. Saint Dinette - Cheeseburger

28. DeGidio’s - DeGidio Burger

29. Kyndred Hearth - Skol Burger

30. Manger - Manger Burger

31. Mr. Paul’s Supper Club - The Burger

32. Restoration Hardware - RH Burger

33. Churchill St. - Churchill Burger

34. Bebe Zito - Bebe Burger

35. Little Tijuana - Steam Burger (Double)

36. Chip’s Clubhouse - Double Cheeseburger

37. I Nonni - I Nonni Burger

38. Tipsy Steer - Bacon Jam Burger

39. Wendy’s House of SOUL - Mogul Burger

40. Red Cow - Double Barrel

41. Bar Rufus - Le MacDo

42. Wrecktangle Pizza - Burger (Double)

43. The Better Half - Classic Smash

44. A-Side Public House - Station 10 Cheeseburger

45. Thr3 Jack - Thr3 Jack Burger

46. Obb’s Sports Bar & Grill - Dixie Patty Melt

47. Rock Elm Tavern - VAT 17 Burger

48. Celt’s Craft House - Mushroom Burger

49. Wilder Scratch Kitchen - Standard Burger

50. Oliver’s - The Oliver Burger

Thompson also included some other lists in case you’re looking for something off-the-beaten-burger-path.

New Burgers

Dream Creamery

Little Tijuana

Wrecktangle Pizza

The Better Half

GusGus

ROK Eatery

Under The Radar

Boomin Barbecue

OK Eatery

Sonder Shaker

Feller

Wendy's House of Soul

Manger

Jellybean & Julia's

Obb's Sports Bar and Grill

Juicy Lucys

Boomin Barbecue

Village Pub

The Nook

Matt's Bar

Groveland Tap

5-8 Club

Blue Door Pub

Food Trucks/Trailers

Boomin Barbecue

Fare Game

Angry Line Cook

Private Sector Media

Minnesota Classics

Matt's Bar- Minneapolis

The Nook- St. Paul

5-8 Club- South Minneapolis

Lion's Tap - Eden Prairie

King's Place - Miesville

112 Eatery - Downtown Minneapolis

Gordy's Hi-Hat - Roseau