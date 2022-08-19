DeRusha Eats: The Top 50 Burgers in Minnesota
Minnesota is one of the best burger states in the country. There, we said it. It’s true.
This week on the “ DeRusha Eats ” segment on Drivetime with Derusha , he spoke with Roger Thompson from Twin Cities Burger Blog. Thompson listed the best places to get a burger and some more specific lists for the ultimate burger aficionados.
“Like everybody, I like burgers,” explains Thomopson. “But then it all started back in 2013, Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine’s Stephanie March’s Burger Bracket . The winner was the Perfect Burger from Victory 44. Which was an incredible burger. So where do I start with my burgers? Victory 44’s Perfect Burger. I had it and it changed my life. Do people know about these burgers? I had to tell them.”
DeRusha, who writes for Minnesota Monthly, says nothing he does gets more of a reaction than burgers which points to the love we have in this state for a great burger.
What do all of the best burgers in Minnesota have in common? “It’s the seasoned beef,” Thompson said. “Most people don’t season their beef.
And it’s got to be juicy.”
He adds that the wave of “smashed burgers” can be a problem if there is not enough beef.
“I think the perfect smash burger is probably three to three-and-a-half ounces,” Thompson told DeRusha. “Then there’s a little bit of beef in there. You see these videos where they’re smashing a two ounce burger and it is all char.”
Thompson started his website in 2016 (which he notes is under construction until late-September). You can check him out here and follow him on Instagram .
Happy eating!
Roger Thompson’s Top 50 Burgers in Minnesota
1. Parlour - Parlour Burger (Image at the top of the page)
2. Petite Leon - Le Petite Cheeseburger
3. Constantine / Monello - The Dirty Double
4. Lake & Irving - Luxe Burger
5. ROK Eatery - Nordic Burger
6. Fare Game - Fare Game Burger
7. Boomin Barbecue - The Double
8. Sonder Shaker - Wagyu Burger
9. Dream Creamery - Dream Burger (Double)
10. StepChld - The Cooper Burger
11. GusGus - Double Cheeseburger
12. Angry Line Cook - Angry Burger
13. Dakota - Dakota Cheeseburger
14. Private Sector Media - Private Sector Burger
15. Animales Burger Company - Burger (Double)
16. Revival - Revival Burger
17. Burger Dive - House Burger
18. Burger Joint - The Original
19. The Bungalo Club - TBC Double
20. Boomin Barbecue - Smoked & Seared Lucy
21. 112 Eatery - 112 Cheeseburger
22. Lowry Hill Meats - LHM Burger
23. Feller - The Feller
24. Birch’s on the Lake - Birch’s Burger
25. Bull’s Horn - Double Bull’s Burger
26. Martina - Double Cheeseburger
27. Saint Dinette - Cheeseburger
28. DeGidio’s - DeGidio Burger
29. Kyndred Hearth - Skol Burger
30. Manger - Manger Burger
31. Mr. Paul’s Supper Club - The Burger
32. Restoration Hardware - RH Burger
33. Churchill St. - Churchill Burger
34. Bebe Zito - Bebe Burger
35. Little Tijuana - Steam Burger (Double)
36. Chip’s Clubhouse - Double Cheeseburger
37. I Nonni - I Nonni Burger
38. Tipsy Steer - Bacon Jam Burger
39. Wendy’s House of SOUL - Mogul Burger
40. Red Cow - Double Barrel
41. Bar Rufus - Le MacDo
42. Wrecktangle Pizza - Burger (Double)
43. The Better Half - Classic Smash
44. A-Side Public House - Station 10 Cheeseburger
45. Thr3 Jack - Thr3 Jack Burger
46. Obb’s Sports Bar & Grill - Dixie Patty Melt
47. Rock Elm Tavern - VAT 17 Burger
48. Celt’s Craft House - Mushroom Burger
49. Wilder Scratch Kitchen - Standard Burger
50. Oliver’s - The Oliver Burger
Thompson also included some other lists in case you’re looking for something off-the-beaten-burger-path.
New Burgers
Dream Creamery
Little Tijuana
Wrecktangle Pizza
The Better Half
GusGus
ROK Eatery
Under The Radar
Boomin Barbecue
OK Eatery
Sonder Shaker
Feller
Wendy's House of Soul
Manger
Jellybean & Julia's
Obb's Sports Bar and Grill
Juicy Lucys
Boomin Barbecue
Village Pub
The Nook
Matt's Bar
Groveland Tap
5-8 Club
Blue Door Pub
Food Trucks/Trailers
Boomin Barbecue
Fare Game
Angry Line Cook
Private Sector Media
Minnesota Classics
Matt's Bar- Minneapolis
The Nook- St. Paul
5-8 Club- South Minneapolis
Lion's Tap - Eden Prairie
King's Place - Miesville
112 Eatery - Downtown Minneapolis
Gordy's Hi-Hat - Roseau
