How much rain did North Texas see from Sunday to Tuesday morning?
Rain sure was present in North Texas after being absent for quite some time from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday and it caused flooding region-wide.
Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had a phone call with local response leaders to prepare for intense rainfall and flooding throughout the state. On Monday, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II, which is classified as an escalated response, a press release said.
What’s the difference between a Flood Watch, Advisory & Flash Flood Warning? Plus flood safety tips from NWS Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s raining in North Texas, there’s no doubt about that as flooding is widespread around the region due to showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. So, the key to being safe and remaining weather aware is simply just knowing what’s happening and...
Chances for rain & storms continue in North Texas Thursday with much cooler temperatures
Rain, rain don't go away! North Texans should be smiling at the skies as some rain has finally made its way into the region. Not only that, but cooler temperatures will also be in the mix on Thursday.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists.
Groundkeepers Do More Work Maintaining Central Texas Cemeteries Amid Extreme Heat
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer is affecting the final resting place of our loved ones. It has caused the earth to dry out moving headstones, and cemetery groundskeepers are having to make adjustments to keep everything in order. “The dryness...
College football is back! Check out who & when Texas schools will be playing during week 1
DALLAS (KDAF) — Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you guessed it and we know you’re elated about it, college football is back! Week one of the college football season begins promptly on Saturday, August 27 and we’ve got some Texas schools on the schedule. We’re just...
Texas football legend dies, family says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
Check out some of the top happenings around North Texas this weekend Aug. 19-21
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and that means it’s time to get your party on! Or, at least just chill out after a robust week of work and oh-so-fun Texas weather. We as fellow North Texans want to make sure you have some killer plans to fill up your social calendar for the weekend of August 19-21. We scoured the interwebs and did some managing to find some of the best things to do around town.
Texas is filled with dog-friendly cities study shows, check out the best & the rest
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man’s best friend, the goodest of boys and girls, dogs. We love to love dogs, no matter if you’re a dog person or not who can resist petting a puppy with the floppiest of ears, the widest of eyes, and a tail that just won’t stop wagging?
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
Border Patrol boats named for fallen agents from Rio Grande Valley Sector
Friends and family honored 20 fallen U.S. Border Patrol agents during a Riverine Vessels Naming Ceremony held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, on South Padre Island, Texas. The RGV Sector is the only Border Patrol sector in the nation with all water vessels named after agents who died in the line of duty.
$20,000 winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — While no one in the country was lucky enough to score the $116 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night there were some victories to be had in the Lone Star State. No, no one in the state won the secondary prize of $1 million but someone...
North Texas investigative reporter hosts podcast about crime, corruption, real-life court cases
Have you heard of the True Crime Reporter podcast?
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas as jackpot rolls over $100 million
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot from Mega Millions surpassing $100 million as Friday’s drawing saw no winners across the United States for its $99M jackpot. But that didn’t happen without someone in the Lone Star State getting a smaller piece of the pie. The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas after it matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball.
Texas exports the most furniture in the nation, study says
Anyone who’s been in the market for furniture in the last two years may have found themselves playing the waiting game, especially if they’ve purchased furniture manufactured in Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a high demand for furniture, including from those who had to suddenly outfit home offices and study areas, those stuck at home who got bored with their current furniture and decided to replace it, and those who wanted to spruce up their outdoor entertaining areas in order to host friends more safely.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
Money money money: Texas Lottery says 2 tickets winning nearly $12,000 sold in state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot rolling on within the Texas Lottery as no one in the state of Texas won the $12.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot from Monday night’s drawing. While no one won the big money, some smaller money was secured after two tickets matched...
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As a new school year begins, Texas is reeling from a record number of teacher resignations. While leaders and districts look for solutions to combat recruitment and retention challenges, some worry classrooms may continue to be left without qualified educators. But what’s really behind the shortage?...
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
