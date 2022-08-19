ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had a phone call with local response leaders to prepare for intense rainfall and flooding throughout the state. On Monday, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II, which is classified as an escalated response, a press release said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
CW33

Texas football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Central Texas
CW33

Check out some of the top happenings around North Texas this weekend Aug. 19-21

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and that means it’s time to get your party on! Or, at least just chill out after a robust week of work and oh-so-fun Texas weather. We as fellow North Texans want to make sure you have some killer plans to fill up your social calendar for the weekend of August 19-21. We scoured the interwebs and did some managing to find some of the best things to do around town.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CW33

$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas as jackpot rolls over $100 million

DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot from Mega Millions surpassing $100 million as Friday’s drawing saw no winners across the United States for its $99M jackpot. But that didn’t happen without someone in the Lone Star State getting a smaller piece of the pie. The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas after it matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas exports the most furniture in the nation, study says

Anyone who’s been in the market for furniture in the last two years may have found themselves playing the waiting game, especially if they’ve purchased furniture manufactured in Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a high demand for furniture, including from those who had to suddenly outfit home offices and study areas, those stuck at home who got bored with their current furniture and decided to replace it, and those who wanted to spruce up their outdoor entertaining areas in order to host friends more safely.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy