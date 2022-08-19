Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 18:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 605 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated prior to 530 pm MST near Detrital Wash at White Hills Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell over an area that drains into Detrital Wash. Minor roadway flooding is ongoing over White Hills Road but water may increase in depth between 6 PM and 7 PM MST. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detrital Wash and White Hills Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following counties: Baltimore and Harford. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 922 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Middle River... Aberdeen Havre De Grace... Aberdeen Proving Ground Bel Air South... Essex Bel Air North... Carney Perry Hall... Rosedale Rossville... White Marsh Fallston... Bowleys Quarters Riverside... Kingsville Pleasant Hills... Jarrettsville Perryman... Edgewood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/8 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hidalgo County through 630 PM MDT At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Animas, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Animas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Iron County through 330 PM MDT At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Ursine, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Modena. This includes Utah Route 56 between mile markers 4 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Local Area Emergency issued for Gratiot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 03:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 06:19:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Gratiot Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211 The following message is transmitted at the request of Gratiot County Emergency Management. Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211. THE PROBLEM IS BEING WORKED ON. Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211. THE PROBLEM IS BEING WORKED ON.
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 441 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Twentynine Palms Airport, or 21 miles east of Twentynine Palms, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central San Bernardino County including Amboy Rd. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR WEST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, or 15 miles north of Plaster City, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Imperial County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Union, Western Alachua by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Gilchrist, central Bradford, Alachua, north central Marion, west central Putnam, southeastern Union and southwestern Clay Counties through 830 PM EDT At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alachua to near Citra. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Melrose, Worthington Spring, Alachua, High Springs, Hawthorne, Worthington Springs, University Of Florida, New River and Cross Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 07:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-24 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Hole Mountains; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain Thunderstorm outflow boundary will impact portions of northwestern Teton, southern Fremont, northwestern Jefferson, northern Madison and Clark Counties through 615 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm outflow boundary along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Monteview to 9 miles northeast of Hamer to 10 miles east of Archer. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects along iwht blowing dust reducing visibility. Locations impacted include Rexburg, Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Spencer, Drummond, Egin, Kilgore, St Anthony, Chester, Ashton Reservoir, Plano, Warm River, Small, Humphrey and Newdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0