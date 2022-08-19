ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dermatologists Deem This Firming Serum An ‘Anti-Aging Essential’ — Here’s Why

By Taylor Lane
 5 days ago

If you love skincare, you probably already know that there are thousands of serums in the beauty space. But narrowing down which ones actually give the best results, well, that’s a whole other task. If you’re on the hunt for a serum that improves texture, radiance, and restores a youthful look, don’t miss out on Clinical Skin’s Polypeptide Firming Serum . Even though the serum comes with a higher price tag than most, shoppers can’t get enough of it. “This serum has a very luxurious texture. It feels so nice on the skin. No unpleasant smell, no stickiness,” one said. The serum is even approved by dermatologists.

The Clinical Skin Polypeptide Firming Serum treats signs of aging and is proven to produce visible results. So how does it work? The formula is packed with peptides that rebuild damaged skin cells — they’re the building blocks for skin and are also key for a younger-looking complexion. The peptides also help support collagen and elastin, which firm skin. Aside from the collagen-building peptides, the serum contains a blend of skin-supporting ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Hyaluronic acid locks water into the skin for deep hydration. The hyaluronic acid, or HA, also leaves skin looking plumper and more firm. While ceramides moisturize and soothe skin.

Polypeptide Firming Serum

We know that the award-winning serum is pricy with a $250 price tag, but for visible results this good, it’s worth every drop. Plus, the serum will last you well over a month with consistent use.

“I’m in my mid-70s and sagging, dehydrated skin is one of my main concerns. During the first few weeks of use, I’ve already noticed a difference – my skin definitely feels more moisturized,” a reviewer wrote. ” I have really deep lines due to spending a lot of my years in hot, humid climates. I’ve been using this serum for about two months now and have noticed my sagging neck skin feels a bit tighter (in a good way – it’s more tight and plump), and it has definitely smoothed out.”

A final customer said, “after one week of using the product, I noticed a huge difference in my skin’s hydration. I loved the feel of the product, not greasy at all, and how quickly the product penetrated into my skin. My overall complexion looked healthier, and I could see a glow. Highly recommend to future customers!”

SheKnows

SheKnows

