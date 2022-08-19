Pike County Massacre: Prosecutors reach jury pool goal for upcoming trial of eldest Wagner son

Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
Man accused in Mason County Fair DUI crash waives preliminary hearing
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged with DUI after five people were hit by a vehicle at the Mason County Fair has waived his preliminary hearing. According to the Mason County Magistrate Clerk’s Office, the case for Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, was transferred to the Mason County Circuit Court. The incident happened on […]
UPDATE: Ex arrested after Ohio teacher shot at on way to work
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a teacher was shot at on her way to work this morning. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Aug. 23 […]
Ironton mayor faces operating a vehicle impaired charge
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The mayor of Ironton has been charged after allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The OSHP tells WOWK 13 News Mayor Sam Cramblit of Ironton was pulled over early Saturday morning, around 1:02 a.m. Aug. 20, 2022, for allegedly failing to use his […]
sciotopost.com
Update: 82-Year-Old Pickaway County Woman Dies in Water Crash
Circleville – A 82-year-old woman was found deceased after a missing person report. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s department at 6:31 AM his deputies took a report of a missing person. The reporter reported that their mother, Mary J. Doddroe, 82 years old, went to Circleville yesterday August 22, 2022.
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dillon Andrew Young, 29, of Sissonville was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
WSAZ
Teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two bullets hit a school teacher’s vehicle Tuesday morning as she was on her way to work, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. by the woman who told deputies she had been shot at.
sciotopost.com
Man Attempts to Shoot a Southern Ohio Teacher on Way to School
Lawrence County – A woman took off from someone who possibly attempted to kill her on her way to school this morning. In response to the shooting, the local schools were locked down in Lawence County Ohio. Accoridng to the Sheriffs office, about 7:42 AM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
Times Gazette
Greenfield man sentenced for assaulting officers
A Greenfield man was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court from two separate cases for assault on a peace officer and assault on an employee of a local correctional facility. Dustin Greene, 31, was sentenced to 12 months for assault on...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton mayor arrested for OVI
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled Cramblit over at 1:02 a.m. Saturday. The trooper was going west on South Fourth Street when he saw a...
Ross County veteran deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
Sheriff: Woman said 'I won't hurt you' as she tries to kidnap 7-year-old in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after attempting to kidnap a 7-year-old boy who was walking home from a bowling alley in Portsmouth with his 10-year-old sibling on Sunday. Rachael Anne Enriquez, 52, from New Boston, was arrested and has been charged with one count of kidnapping...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff Lieutenant passes away after cancer battle
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Sheriff of Ross County has announced the passing of a member of his staff. In an announcement on Monday, Sheriff George Lavender said his son-in-law, Lieutenant Mont Steele, passed away after a battle with cancer. Steele, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s office for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was charged with assault after authorities say he attacked a corrections officer inside the Ross County Jail. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road on August 12. Reports say 22-year-old Caleb Simmons had...
Ironton Tribune
South Point man charged with attempted murder
An arrest has been made in the early Tuesday morning shooting on State Route 93. Jerrino Johnson, 52, was arrested without incident at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at his South Point apartment. He charged with second-degree felony attempted murder and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Lawrence County Sheriff...
Fox 19
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The home of rapper Afroman was raided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 21, according to his Instagram posts and TMZ. Afroman, 48, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, is best known for his songs “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap.”
Fox 19
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man is charged with endangering children and felonious assault after detectives determined that two toddlers were injured at a home in the Village of Felicity, the sheriff’s office says. Nathan Sanders was interviewed by detectives who say he admitted to being...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
WSAZ
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A public official in charge of leading a community and city was arrested during the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit on Saturday for operating a vehicle under the influence. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after they said Cramblit failed to...
