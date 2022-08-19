ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varnado, LA

NOLA.com

Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college

Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa mayor recovering from COVID-19

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette has tested positive for COVID-19, and is reminding citizens that the pandemic is not over and to take all necessary precautions. Perrette, 47, has been vaccinated, has no underlying health conditions, and is expected to fully recover. She is, however, quarantining at her home and has cancelled all public appearances.
BOGALUSA, LA
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges

On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
HAMMOND, LA
iheart.com

1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
RESERVE, LA
WLOX

Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

