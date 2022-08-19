Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.

