Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college
Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
Bogalusa mayor recovering from COVID-19
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette has tested positive for COVID-19, and is reminding citizens that the pandemic is not over and to take all necessary precautions. Perrette, 47, has been vaccinated, has no underlying health conditions, and is expected to fully recover. She is, however, quarantining at her home and has cancelled all public appearances.
Cannon removed from French Quarter park amid efforts to address Confederate symbols
New Orleans officials have quietly removed the cannon atop the former Washington Artillery Park near Jackson Square, part of the effort to wipe symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from places of prominence in the city's landscape. The cannon, which was purchased by the Washington Artillery in 1875, was...
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
Carjacking victims upset after Mayor Cantrell in court in support of attacker's family
NEW ORLEANS — September 11, 2021 is the day Madison Bergeron will never forget. Bergeron told Eyewitness News she had just pulled into the driveway, and was grabbing some things in her car, when she says she felt someone tugging on her handbag. She says she turned around and her attacker pulled a gun.
CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an elevator malfunctioned in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4:30 on Shelton Drive in Springfield. Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 https://www.facebook.com/d2fire were first dispatched to the scene. Both patients were transported...
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
Louisiana-based country trio heading to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals
Louisiana-based county trio, Chapel Hart, has made it through to the final round of America's Got Talent.
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count...
Flashback: 1974 Rummel-based baseball teams ranked among the best ever in New Orleans
In a city with a long, rich tradition of high school and American Legion baseball dating back to the 1920s, identifying the New Orleans area’s best teams of all time would be a difficult undertaking. Yet on two occasions several years ago, the 1974 Archbishop Rummel High School Raiders...
New Orleans East councilman takes matters into his own hands
NEW ORLEANS — A heap of trash along crowder and I-10 in New Orleans east has one city council member fed up with litter and panhandling. Dawn Hebert is a resident of the Lake Willow community and says this has been a growing issue for over two years. She...
