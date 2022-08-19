ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

bobgermanylaw.com

Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett

Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa mayor recovering from COVID-19

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette has tested positive for COVID-19, and is reminding citizens that the pandemic is not over and to take all necessary precautions. Perrette, 47, has been vaccinated, has no underlying health conditions, and is expected to fully recover. She is, however, quarantining at her home and has cancelled all public appearances.
BOGALUSA, LA
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director

With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WDSU

First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mayoral candidates forum postponed

The Community Action Organization was scheduled to hold a mayoral candidates’ forum on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School auditorium, but that event has been postponed. Organizers said the event will be re-scheduled and a new date and time will be...
BOGALUSA, LA
bizneworleans.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges

On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college

Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WLOX

Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WGNO

Hurricane supply giveaway held at peak of season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Ready partnered with the Pontchartrain Conservancy to hold a hurricane supply giveaway at the peak of the season. This was the second giveaway this year. Organizers said, the first one was so successful, they wanted to reach more families in need. Supplies included flashlights, glow sticks, batteries, canned food, buckets […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA

