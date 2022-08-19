Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Ponchatoula teachers showered with gifts at Kiwanis Club's appreciation breakfast
Continuing a decadeslong tradition, the Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club treated about 100 teachers to a full breakfast, presented them with gift cards and showered them with door prizes at the annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast held Aug. 10 at the club's Log Cabin. Danny Williams, president-elect of the Kiwanis Club, said the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa mayor recovering from COVID-19
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette has tested positive for COVID-19, and is reminding citizens that the pandemic is not over and to take all necessary precautions. Perrette, 47, has been vaccinated, has no underlying health conditions, and is expected to fully recover. She is, however, quarantining at her home and has cancelled all public appearances.
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director
With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
WDSU
First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
bogalusadailynews.com
Mayoral candidates forum postponed
The Community Action Organization was scheduled to hold a mayoral candidates’ forum on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School auditorium, but that event has been postponed. Organizers said the event will be re-scheduled and a new date and time will be...
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
LSP looking for applicants who possess courtesy, loyalty, and service to join ‘La.’s finest’
The application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process will be on October 17.
Cops and Krewe react to Mayor Cantrell’s comments about Mardi Gras 2023
At a budget town hall in Lakeview last night, Mayor Cantrell brought up the possibility of calling off carnival if there aren't enough cops to keep everyone safe. Her comment received fiery backlash from the community.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
bizneworleans.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
an17.com
CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count...
NOLA.com
Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college
Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
“We’re NOT canceling Mardi Gras” Mayor’s empty threat to cancel Carnival causes tourism concerns
Mardi Gras may still be several months away from Carnival Season, but the topic of Mardi Gras was on many minds following a comment by Mayor LaToya Cantrell implying that 2023 celebrations could be canceled if police numbers continue to fall.
WLOX
Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
Hurricane supply giveaway held at peak of season
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Ready partnered with the Pontchartrain Conservancy to hold a hurricane supply giveaway at the peak of the season. This was the second giveaway this year. Organizers said, the first one was so successful, they wanted to reach more families in need. Supplies included flashlights, glow sticks, batteries, canned food, buckets […]
