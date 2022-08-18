Read full article on original website
Careful: Rain Could Bring Flooding to Temple, Texas and Surrounding Areas
Rain has finally started to fall here in Temple, Texas, and it is a sight for sore eyes. I think I speak for many of us when I say triple digit temperatures were beginning to become tiresome. However, with the rain showing up again, there is one thing we must be very aware of - flooding.
Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered
Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
Rolling Snake Eyes: How Lucky is the State of Texas?
Some people are just born lucky it feels like. They always get the right answer on a random guess, they invest in a business that grows quickly...the list is endless. But sometimes plays in our favor when we find a $5 bill on the ground. But not all luck works...
Texas Gas Prices Drop While This State Has The Highest Per Gallon
You may have noticed a little less pain at the pump lately while filling up your vehicle in Killeen, Texas and the surrounding area. While the price of food and other items continue rising, at least there's some relief at the pump for most of the Lone Star State right now.
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”
If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
Say What? See if You’re Pronouncing These Texas Names Correctly
Even if you were born and raised in Texas, you can still make a mistake when saying the names of places throughout the state. However, there are some places that get mispronounced more than others. According to KXAN, here are a few of the areas in the Lone Star State that people have the biggest problems saying correctly.
An Open Letter On Behalf of the Awesome Teachers of Central Texas
We should all believe that Central Texas educators have truly been a blessing for all of our children. Everything local educators have endured in recent years like budget cuts, their exhausted peers leaving, COVID-19, and the rapidly changing ways we conduct class and hold students accountable is just astounding to me. So many teachers have weathered these storms with grace and determination, and that makes them heroes in my book.
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
Texas Schools Are Showing Improvement – Did Killeen ISD Get an A?
For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released public school ratings, and for the most part, the news is good. Despite delays and issues due to COVID-19, the number of schools across the state and in Central Texas that received high accountability ratings increased. Both Lampasas and Lorena ISD received 'A' scores.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
This Isn’t NASCAR – TikTok User Has A Tip For Houston, Texas Drivers
One thing will always be true about Texas: There are a lot of people in this big state, which also means there are a ton of drivers here as well. If you've survived the nightmare of driving through Houston, Texas, you know only a handful of those drivers have any idea what they're doing.
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why
The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
The Devils River In TX Is Another Perfect Getaway for a Splash
If you're Texan then you should know all that Texas has to offer you. There are all kinds of spots in Texas I have mentioned to you that should be on your list of places to visit. After all, Texas is a huge state and has tons of places you...
The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas
No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers
Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?
I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
