Wilton, CT

11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo in Stamford on Sept. 10

The 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, returns Saturday, September 10, 10am to 6pm to Harbor Point, Stamford's beautiful waterfront community. This year's theme is GO. GATHER. GROW. Let's GO to the expo. Let's GATHER with family and friends....
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jeffrey R. Matz Architects

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jeffrey R....
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Moms of Preschoolers Plan First Meeting of the Year September 14

The Ridgefield MOPS, Mothers of Preschoolers, will be holding their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, September 14th, from 9:00 to 11:45 a.m. MOPS is a group for mothers of young children to find friendship, support, and encouragement. Moms of infants through kindergartners are welcome to attend. Child care...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Purchase Ridgefield-themed posters and support Meals on Wheels!

Luke Boylan, founder of GivingArt has launched a website offering Ridgefield-themed posters by local artist Paul Siegel. With every purchase, Luke will donate 30% of the proceeds to Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Check them out at https://gogivingart.com/. GivingArt features some of the most iconic landmarks in towns throughout the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of New Canaan Shares Fire Safety Tips for College Students

This month many young adults are preparing to travel to college. The student and parents carefully researched the school for the best academic experience. To this point parents have ensured their safety and security living within your home, now they will be asked to live on their own. There is...
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

WFM Young Shoots Contest Winners Announced

Westport, CT - The Westport Farmers’ Market, the Artists Collective of Westport and the Drew Friedman Community Arts Center are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Young Shoots photography contest. Receiving the most submissions in contest history, young photographers captured the energy, beauty and delights of the Westport Farmers’ Market.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

HomeGoods Ridgefield Plans September Opening

Is HomeGoods opening in Ridgefield on September 15?. Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website now says,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

TheatreWorks New Milford To Hold Open Casting Call

TheatreWorks New Milford Holds OPEN CASTING CALL by appointment only for. TheatreWorks New Milford is seeking a male tenor ages 30-60. Auditions will be by appointment only on Saturday September 10 from 2 to 5 pm. SMORGASBORD!, with original music and lyrics by Blake, premiered at New Haven’s Theatre-in-the-Park in...
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!

Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
JOBS
hamlethub.com

Registration Information for ACT of Connecticut's Youth Choir

Young singers (grades 2-8) will learn proper singing techniques, vocal music reading, and how to sing in harmony, all while exploring music from a variety of cultures and traditions. The Choir is led by Choral Director Deborah Penn (also the Lower School Music Teacher at Ridgefield Academy).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Danbury resident Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23

Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23, of Danbury, son of Tronisha Watson of Bethel and Shaka Danzy of Danbury, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Home Going services will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1 PM in the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 69 Rowan St., Danbury. Interment will take place in Wooster Cemetery at the direction of the family. Family and Friends will be received at the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church on Saturday from 11 AM to 12:45 PM.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Beardsley Zoo's Annual Golf Outing on September 12 at Brooklawn Country Club

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The exclusive Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield is once again the site of one of Fall’s most anticipated golf outings: the 16th Annual Golf Tournament on September 12 to benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Brooklawn’s sloping greens will offer Zoo supporters some of the area’s biggest—and most beautiful—challenges.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Ridgefield resident Mary Ann Baldwin, former Director of Social Services and BOE Member

Mary Ann Baldwin, a fifty-two-year resident of Ridgefield died on June 22, 2022. She passed away comfortably at home with her husband holding her hand. Mary Ann was born on January 29, 1944, to Michael Sudzina and Elizabeth (Gregus) Sudzina in Perth Amboy, NJ. She grew up in Metuchen, NJ and graduated from Michigan State University and subsequently received a master's degree from Fairfield University. She married Dr. Randall Baldwin in 1966 and had two children: Geoffrey and Matthew. She was the proud grandmother of Sarah, Nathaniel, Lindsey, and Abigail. She is also survived by a brother, Michael R. Sudzina and two favorite nieces: Christine Shutt and Susan Brandon.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Orchestra Lumos is Now Stamford Symphony

Orchestra Lumos, formerly the Stamford Symphony, now Fairfield County from Greenwich to Bridgeport through direct engagement. The recently rebranded Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) is looking ahead to 2022/23 with a revitalized vision of what an orchestra can be for its community. Orchestra Lumos is a celebration of light - a resplendent fixture of Fairfield County which can be seen, and experienced, from Greenwich to Bridgeport, Connecticut to New York City, and throughout the classical music industry at large.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Meet Robert Rushton Jr., Wilton High School's New Athletic Director

Robert “Bobby” Rushton Jr. is Wilton High School’s next athletic director. He joined the administrative team on July 1, 2022 after a rigorous interview process that included two rounds of interviews with a seventeen-member panel of faculty. A former third-grade teacher and instructional leader in the New...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Movies at The Prospector Theater this week: Miss Harris Goes to Paris, 3000 Years of Longing, Bullet Train and MORE on the big screen!

The Prospector Theater is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater located in Ridgefield, CT. Employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75% of our workforce self-identify with a disability. We sparkle and transform our passions into professions, while earning paychecks with competitive wages.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield resdient Elaine M. Thudium, 90, has died

Elaine M. Thudium (nee McCluskey), 90, a 57-year resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on August 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late J. David Thudium, and beloved mother of John M. Thudium (Kristen) and Mary K. Sherwood (Michael). Mrs....
RIDGEFIELD, CT

