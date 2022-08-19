Mary Ann Baldwin, a fifty-two-year resident of Ridgefield died on June 22, 2022. She passed away comfortably at home with her husband holding her hand. Mary Ann was born on January 29, 1944, to Michael Sudzina and Elizabeth (Gregus) Sudzina in Perth Amboy, NJ. She grew up in Metuchen, NJ and graduated from Michigan State University and subsequently received a master's degree from Fairfield University. She married Dr. Randall Baldwin in 1966 and had two children: Geoffrey and Matthew. She was the proud grandmother of Sarah, Nathaniel, Lindsey, and Abigail. She is also survived by a brother, Michael R. Sudzina and two favorite nieces: Christine Shutt and Susan Brandon.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO