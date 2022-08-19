Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Aug. 20-21, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The St. Paul A.M.E. Church family invites everyone to attend its 109th homecoming celebration on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. The speaker for this occasion will be the Rev. Dr. Larry D. Lucas Sr., pastor of Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Roseland. The theme is “The Legacy Continues for 109 Years” (1 Samuel 9:1-4).
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa mayor recovering from COVID-19
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette has tested positive for COVID-19, and is reminding citizens that the pandemic is not over and to take all necessary precautions. Perrette, 47, has been vaccinated, has no underlying health conditions, and is expected to fully recover. She is, however, quarantining at her home and has cancelled all public appearances.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director
With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
NOLA.com
Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59
A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
NOLA.com
Music on tap for autumn in St. Tammany
An autumn studded with live music will soon be underway on the east side of St. Tammany Parish when Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band kick start it all on Sept. 7 with a concert in the backyard of the Pearl River Branch library, the first of four concerts planned this fall at branches in and around Slidell. Other scheduled highlights will include:
bogalusadailynews.com
Mayoral candidates forum postponed
The Community Action Organization was scheduled to hold a mayoral candidates’ forum on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School auditorium, but that event has been postponed. Organizers said the event will be re-scheduled and a new date and time will be...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
Suspects sought for brazen burglary of Tangipahoa gas station
PUMPKIN CENTER, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that can lead to the identification and arrest of a couple of suspects that burglarized and robbed a gas station in Pumpkin Center. Chief Jimmy Travis said that two masked individuals used objects to bust...
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
WDSU
First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
New Free Fishing Education Courses Launched by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
New Free Fishing Education Courses Launched by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on August 18, 2022, the launch of its exciting new Fishing Course Series, which will offer ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers.
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
Cops and Krewe react to Mayor Cantrell’s comments about Mardi Gras 2023
At a budget town hall in Lakeview last night, Mayor Cantrell brought up the possibility of calling off carnival if there aren't enough cops to keep everyone safe. Her comment received fiery backlash from the community.
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
theadvocate.com
High utility bills energize voters in Public Service Commission races
The public and the media historically doesn’t care a whit about utilities or the five Louisiana Public Service Commission members, who serve staggered six-year terms to regulate the privately owned companies and cooperatives that sell electricity to more than 2 million customers. But monthly electricity bills, on average, have...
WDSU
New Orleans East councilman takes matters into his own hands
NEW ORLEANS — A heap of trash along crowder and I-10 in New Orleans east has one city council member fed up with litter and panhandling. Dawn Hebert is a resident of the Lake Willow community and says this has been a growing issue for over two years. She...
