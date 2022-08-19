Naples middle-schooler approached by man at bus stop; CCSO says search is on

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office are searching for clues and asking for the public's help after a student reported a man approaching her at a bus stop.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating a suspicious incident after a stranger approached the middle school student at her bus stop, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The student was at her bus stop on Isles of Capri around 7 a.m. Tuesday when a man she didn't know pulled up in a vehicle and said her mother asked him to pick her up and take her to school.

The man drove away when the bus arrived, officials said. District school's had opened the week prior for the year.

The man is described as aged 60 to 70 with black hair and two visible scars on his face.

The man has a tattoo on his upper right arm, and was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, deputies said, distributing a likeness.

His car is described as an older model, powder blue SUV, with a Minnesota license plate.

The SUV has a heart-shaped sticker on the back that reads “I [heart] Minnesota”, as well as purple dice hanging from the rearview mirror.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call them at 239-252-9300.

In a statement shared with the Daily News, Jennifer Kupiec, spokesperson for the school district, reminds parents and students of steps to follow in these incidents:

Don't talk or accept anything from a stranger.

Use the Buddy System: Walk the best route with your child, pointing out landmarks and safe places for your child to go.

Trust your instincts.

Recognize trusted adults.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.