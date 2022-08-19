Read full article on original website
Related
Health Data Privacy: Majority of Patients Demand Accountability, Transparency
– A new examination of patient perspectives on health data privacy illustrates unresolved tension over the eroding security and confidentiality of personal health information in a wired society and economy. – More than 92% of patients believe privacy is a right and their health data should not be available for...
Connected Devices Selection: Considerations for A Digital-First Approach to Data Collection
In recent years, digital health technologies (DHTs) have significantly changed the way we collect data within clinical trials. This is partially due to the overarching industry shift toward patient-centricity, but in some cases, it is also due to the commercial availability of powerful technology solutions not previously feasible for use in medical devices. In the past, nearly all patient data have traditionally been acquired by purpose-built machines manufactured by relatively small-scale manufacturers for use within hospitals. Today, some of the largest producers of consumer electronics utilize sensors capable of measuring many of those same patient data. Built into watches, phones, rings or other convenient options allow patients to go about their daily lives while collecting data that can be the basis for understanding the value of treatment. Through the use of connected devices and wearables, study teams can track large amounts of data sets regarding patient behaviors, early detection of adverse events and more.
A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages
Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
What is the Potential for Digital Twins in Healthcare?
Digital twins are virtual representations of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, and use simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision-making (IBM). In most cases, this helps data scientists understand how products are operating in production environments and anticipate how they may behave overtime. But what happens when a digital twin is that of a human being?
IN THIS ARTICLE
TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout
– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform
This week, AmerisourceBergen announced plans to launch DTx Connect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing and fulfillment platform that aims to facilitate patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics. – Several developers plan to pilot DTx Connect, which aims to reduce barriers that physicians and patients face across the ordering...
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
How Actionable Data and Expert Analysis Supports Service Providers, Fosters Better Care and Ensures Financial Benefits
Approximately 42% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans—a segment projected to reach 46% by 2025. Due to rapid growth of the 65-and-older portion of the population, Medicare expenditures are forecast to reach $1,559.4 billion in 2028, with spending per enrollee reaching $20,751. Key trends are influencing...
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
H1 & Lokavant Partner to Power Next-Gen Clinical Trials
– H1and Lokavant today announced an extensive data-and-analytics collaboration to bring enhanced automated intelligence to drug development. – As part of the bi-directional partnership, Lokavant will provide performance data on global trial sites and principal investigators from thousands of studies to supplement H1’s existing Trial Landscape clinical trial repository.
Glytec and CPS Integrate to Provide Evidence-Based Glycemic Management
– Glytec recently announced that it has been selected by CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), a leading provider of enterprise pharmacy solutions to hospitals and health systems, to serve as an insulin management technology resource for CPS’ more than 2,200 pharmacy professionals across 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide. – Through this...
Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research
– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
New Strategic Partnership Helps Hospitals Deploy Epic EHR to AWS Cloud
– Cloudticity and Sapphire Health announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR to undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. – This first-ever strategic alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability,...
The Mounting Provider Burden of Patients Disconnected from Their Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs)
The first implantation of a pacemaker in a human occurred in 1958. Since then, the technology behind permanent cardiac rhythm management has steadily evolved, enabling a variety of implants known collectively as cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Today, CIEDs are the standard of care for a range of cardiac arrhythmias, and researchers estimate that 1.2–1.4 million of these devices are implanted annually worldwide. And experts predict that number will continue to increase in years to come.
Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth
– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Why There’s Renewed Interest In The Cloud for Healthcare
From the development of the EMR to the growth of telehealth, the digital environment for healthcare has evolved tremendously over the last few years. So, it’s no surprise that IT spending is set to increase by 12.3% for cloud computing, 9.7%, for digital transformation, and 9.7% for security software this year. Though healthcare organizations have historically been slower to adopt cloud, we’re now seeing renewed interest.
