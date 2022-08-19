ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Connected Devices Selection: Considerations for A Digital-First Approach to Data Collection

In recent years, digital health technologies (DHTs) have significantly changed the way we collect data within clinical trials. This is partially due to the overarching industry shift toward patient-centricity, but in some cases, it is also due to the commercial availability of powerful technology solutions not previously feasible for use in medical devices. In the past, nearly all patient data have traditionally been acquired by purpose-built machines manufactured by relatively small-scale manufacturers for use within hospitals. Today, some of the largest producers of consumer electronics utilize sensors capable of measuring many of those same patient data. Built into watches, phones, rings or other convenient options allow patients to go about their daily lives while collecting data that can be the basis for understanding the value of treatment. Through the use of connected devices and wearables, study teams can track large amounts of data sets regarding patient behaviors, early detection of adverse events and more.
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages

Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

What is the Potential for Digital Twins in Healthcare?

Digital twins are virtual representations of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, and use simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision-making (IBM). In most cases, this helps data scientists understand how products are operating in production environments and anticipate how they may behave overtime. But what happens when a digital twin is that of a human being?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Data Integrity#Empi#Empi Mpi#Ahima
HIT Consultant

TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout

– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform

This week, AmerisourceBergen announced plans to launch DTx Connect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing and fulfillment platform that aims to facilitate patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics. – Several developers plan to pilot DTx Connect, which aims to reduce barriers that physicians and patients face across the ordering...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care

– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
HIT Consultant

Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability

– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

How Actionable Data and Expert Analysis Supports Service Providers, Fosters Better Care and Ensures Financial Benefits

Approximately 42% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans—a segment projected to reach 46% by 2025. Due to rapid growth of the 65-and-older portion of the population, Medicare expenditures are forecast to reach $1,559.4 billion in 2028, with spending per enrollee reaching $20,751. Key trends are influencing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HIT Consultant

H1 & Lokavant Partner to Power Next-Gen Clinical Trials

– H1and Lokavant today announced an extensive data-and-analytics collaboration to bring enhanced automated intelligence to drug development. – As part of the bi-directional partnership, Lokavant will provide performance data on global trial sites and principal investigators from thousands of studies to supplement H1’s existing Trial Landscape clinical trial repository.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HIT Consultant

Glytec and CPS Integrate to Provide Evidence-Based Glycemic Management

– Glytec recently announced that it has been selected by CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), a leading provider of enterprise pharmacy solutions to hospitals and health systems, to serve as an insulin management technology resource for CPS’ more than 2,200 pharmacy professionals across 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide. – Through this...
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research

– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

The Mounting Provider Burden of Patients Disconnected from Their Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs)

The first implantation of a pacemaker in a human occurred in 1958. Since then, the technology behind permanent cardiac rhythm management has steadily evolved, enabling a variety of implants known collectively as cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Today, CIEDs are the standard of care for a range of cardiac arrhythmias, and researchers estimate that 1.2–1.4 million of these devices are implanted annually worldwide. And experts predict that number will continue to increase in years to come.
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth

– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan

– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Why There’s Renewed Interest In The Cloud for Healthcare

From the development of the EMR to the growth of telehealth, the digital environment for healthcare has evolved tremendously over the last few years. So, it’s no surprise that IT spending is set to increase by 12.3% for cloud computing, 9.7%, for digital transformation, and 9.7% for security software this year. Though healthcare organizations have historically been slower to adopt cloud, we’re now seeing renewed interest.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy