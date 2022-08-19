Read full article on original website
Governor Youngkin ‘fast-tracking’ plan to reduce Virginia’s teacher shortage
Governor Glenn Youngkin says he is fast tracking a plan to reduce teacher shortages. It comes as some fear recently approved pay raises were too little, too late.
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer
Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: NC baby born with no eyes
“Tate’s got people rooting for him all over."
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
Outer Banks beachgoers get surprise visit from ray
Visitors got a surprise during a fishing program at a North Carolina beach when a ray was reeled in, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
A mystery illness is killing dogs in Michigan, officials say
What is the mysterious illness spreading around Michigan and killing dogs? Health officials are investigating.
