XSoCal
5d ago
My dad joined when it was called the Army Air Corp in 44. The first fighter he learned to fly was the P-40. He then was trained in the P-51. But before shipping out, he got switched over to the P-47 Thunderbolt.
49 state of mind
5d ago
I couldn’t imagine anyone joining the military with this commander and chief 😡 if you can’t even get a coherent comment out of him!!! How do you expect to get anyone to take him seriously……Russia and China see weakness and now he’s making another Iran deal. Difficult times are coming very soon for America 🇺🇸 And it will start with a attack through open borders!!! 4 million illegals and 800 thousand got away’s. It only takes one terrorist 🤬😡
Comments / 23