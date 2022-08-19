ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Wythe High School principal dies

By Will Gonzalez
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The principal of George Wythe High School in Richmond’s Southside has died, according to the Richmond Public School Superintendent.

According to a statement from RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, George Wythe principal Riddick Parker passed away suddenly on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19 while bicycling.

Richmond Public Schools holds ‘summer fest’ to prepare families for upcoming school year

“Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart & soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed,” said Kamras in a tweet. “Details are forthcoming on a memorial service. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Before becoming the principal of Wythe, Parker played in the National Football League as a defensive tackle. Parker played college football at the University of North Carolina and played for several NFL teams including the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots , with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2002 .

J. Austin Brown, RPS’ High School Principal Director, will be the acting principal for the time being, according to Kamras.

Ronald Johnson
4d ago

Riddick was originally from Southampton Co and attended Southampton High School were he excelled in the classroom and on the football field he was a man amongst boys. RIP brother and thank you for helping me get through Algebra class.

