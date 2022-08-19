George Wythe High School principal dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The principal of George Wythe High School in Richmond’s Southside has died, according to the Richmond Public School Superintendent.

According to a statement from RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, George Wythe principal Riddick Parker passed away suddenly on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19 while bicycling.

“Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart & soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed,” said Kamras in a tweet. “Details are forthcoming on a memorial service. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Before becoming the principal of Wythe, Parker played in the National Football League as a defensive tackle. Parker played college football at the University of North Carolina and played for several NFL teams including the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots , with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2002 .

J. Austin Brown, RPS’ High School Principal Director, will be the acting principal for the time being, according to Kamras.

