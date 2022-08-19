ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

“He’s just chillin’ “: Deputies respond after woman reports alligator in swimming pool

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a renegade reptile this week.

Orange County deputies Jonathan Hill and Janeen Jeffra were called to an east Orange County home after the homeowner woke up to find an alligator had crawled into her pool.

“They didn’t go over this in the academy,” Hill said.

The alligator was captured and relocated to the St. Johns River by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida residents should always be careful around water because of alligators.

Anyone who sees an alligator where it shouldn’t be is encouraged to call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

