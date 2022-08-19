Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh moves to correct error that left Murray Hill Avenue homes out of historic district
In 2000, Squirrel Hill’s Murray Hill Avenue — with its Belgian block roadway and Queen Anne, Colonial Revival and shingle-style houses — was designated as a historic district by the city. Twenty-two years later, it remains the neighborhood’s only historic district. But city planners have found...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s Latino Community Center settles into its new home in East Liberty
On a warm Saturday in July, Alison Zapata was on a ladder painting a mural of Mexican folk art inside the new headquarters of the Latino Community Center in East Liberty. “The whole vision is for the space to be vibrant, uplifting, joyful and welcoming,” says the artist from Aspinwall who chose bold shades of turquoise, magenta and mustard-yellow for the design she created for the lobby and welcome center at the community center’s new home on the second floor of 5750 Baum Blvd.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh has spent just a quarter of its federal COVID relief as neighborhoods await improvements
Windows are broken on all sides of the Cowley center, which opened in 1939 and was closed due to disrepair in the 2000s. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) That’s what Ronald Chess asked a reporter taking photos of the long-closed and crumbling Cowley Recreation Center in Troy Hill last week. The question he posed was one the neighborhood has asked of city leaders since a faulty roof forced the community center to close in the 2000s.
Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls
'Sending the best-suited responder to 9-1-1 calls will result in better outcomes and better care for all of our residents and ensures that behavioral health supports are provided to those in need,' Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. The post Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rich Askey: Mastriano’s school funding cut would mean lost jobs, lost opportunities for Pa. students
It isn’t every day you hear a candidate for office say, “Hey, let’s cut public school funding by billions, lay off a ton of teachers, and send class sizes through the roof.”. Yet that’s what state Sen. Doug Mastriano wants to do if elected governor in November,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Assistant taking over temporarily as Pittsburgh's city clerk leaves; council hires new staff for budget office
Pittsburgh City Council officials last week announced that City Clerk Brenda Pree was departing from city council, Assistant Clerk Kim Clark-Baskin would serve as acting clerk and they had hired new leaders for the City Council Budget Office. Pree has accepted an offer to serve as the city clerk of...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more
Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator. The Jewish Healthcare Foundation is hiring a full-time Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for AIDS Free Pittsburgh. Responsibilities include developing and coordinating ongoing community engagement opportunities and activities, developing and facilitating an advisory board, providing education around sexual health through presentations at local health fairs and events, managing a phone and text message-based HIV service hotline, and more. Salary is $50,000.
Advocacy groups rally downtown calling on UPMC to start 'paying what it owes'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh residents took to the streets on Friday demanding UPMC "start paying what it owes." Advocacy groups like Pittsburgh United said UPMC has been cheating the system by claiming to be a non-profit while bringing in billions of dollars and paying only a fraction of what they should in taxes. Now, they want that money put back into the community for housing, childcare, transit, and more. Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb sent out a statement saying UPMC provides a benefit to the region but relies heavily on city resources, calling on UPMC and Highmark to come to the table. He said he believes residents should not be expected to bear the financial burden.
beavercountyradio.com
Overnight Line Painting Operations Start Sunday Night in Allegheny County
(File Photo courtesy of PennDOT) (Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that overnight line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, August 21 weather permitting. Work to repaint lines will occur from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly through Sunday night, August 28...
Kayaking the healing, but polluted, Allegheny River system
Editor’s note: The following photos were taken during a free educational community kayaking session with the Three Rivers Waterkeeper group. Due to heavy rain, all photos were taken with disposable waterproof cameras. The film was scanned and the color was adjusted in editing to remove an overly blue tone in the photos. Some 50 years […] The post Kayaking the healing, but polluted, Allegheny River system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pittsburgh Public Schools holding back-to-school supply giveaway Monday
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is holding its 10th annual back-to-school supply giveaway on Monday. Organizers said they’ll be providing families with items such as stuffed book bags, food, hand sanitizers, cloth masks and books. Also, for the first time in three years, haircuts, hairstyles and manicures will also be available to students.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits
Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study
North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Regional Transit looking to add stations to East Busway
Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Thursday said it plans to add stations along the East Busway and redesign its Wilkinsburg Station. The “Building on the East Busway” project will include planning for three new stations along the busway — Baum-Centre, Larimer and Brushton. The initiative will include work...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Westmoreland commissioners should be open about settlement money
Watch movies or television shows with cartels and kingpins, and you come away with one message pretty quickly:. Drug money can make things go bad in a hurry. A lot of money plus little trust equals suspicion. It’s not just a fictional truism. You can see it in criminal court...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery
Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
UPMC being called to pay local taxes by new campaign
It’s the latest in a stalemate between city officials, labor groups and Pittsburgh’s biggest nonprofits over the organizations’ tax exempt status.
North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session. For more information about the district's policy, click here.
Former Allegheny County employees protest COVID-19 vaccine-related terminations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County employees who were let go for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are still fighting for their jobs.A group of former county employees protested in Downtown Pittsburgh outside of the county offices on Friday. They want the county to re-think its vaccine mandate and give them their jobs back.Shane Chesher said the group decided to protest because the CDC guidelines are now the same for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. The agency recently recommended that after exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, quarantining is no longer necessary.Chesher worked for the Allegheny County Parks...
