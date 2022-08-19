PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh residents took to the streets on Friday demanding UPMC "start paying what it owes." Advocacy groups like Pittsburgh United said UPMC has been cheating the system by claiming to be a non-profit while bringing in billions of dollars and paying only a fraction of what they should in taxes. Now, they want that money put back into the community for housing, childcare, transit, and more. Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb sent out a statement saying UPMC provides a benefit to the region but relies heavily on city resources, calling on UPMC and Highmark to come to the table. He said he believes residents should not be expected to bear the financial burden.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO