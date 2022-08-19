ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh’s Latino Community Center settles into its new home in East Liberty

On a warm Saturday in July, Alison Zapata was on a ladder painting a mural of Mexican folk art inside the new headquarters of the Latino Community Center in East Liberty. “The whole vision is for the space to be vibrant, uplifting, joyful and welcoming,” says the artist from Aspinwall who chose bold shades of turquoise, magenta and mustard-yellow for the design she created for the lobby and welcome center at the community center’s new home on the second floor of 5750 Baum Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh has spent just a quarter of its federal COVID relief as neighborhoods await improvements

Windows are broken on all sides of the Cowley center, which opened in 1939 and was closed due to disrepair in the 2000s. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) That’s what Ronald Chess asked a reporter taking photos of the long-closed and crumbling Cowley Recreation Center in Troy Hill last week. The question he posed was one the neighborhood has asked of city leaders since a faulty roof forced the community center to close in the 2000s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls

'Sending the best-suited responder to 9-1-1 calls will result in better outcomes and better care for all of our residents and ensures that behavioral health supports are provided to those in need,' Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. The post Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more

Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator. The Jewish Healthcare Foundation is hiring a full-time Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for AIDS Free Pittsburgh. Responsibilities include developing and coordinating ongoing community engagement opportunities and activities, developing and facilitating an advisory board, providing education around sexual health through presentations at local health fairs and events, managing a phone and text message-based HIV service hotline, and more. Salary is $50,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Advocacy groups rally downtown calling on UPMC to start 'paying what it owes'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh residents took to the streets on Friday demanding UPMC "start paying what it owes." Advocacy groups like Pittsburgh United said UPMC has been cheating the system by claiming to be a non-profit while bringing in billions of dollars and paying only a fraction of what they should in taxes. Now, they want that money put back into the community for housing, childcare, transit, and more. Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb sent out a statement saying UPMC provides a benefit to the region but relies heavily on city resources, calling on UPMC and Highmark to come to the table. He said he believes residents should not be expected to bear the financial burden.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Kayaking the healing, but polluted, Allegheny River system

Editor’s note: The following photos were taken during a free educational community kayaking session with the Three Rivers Waterkeeper group. Due to heavy rain, all photos were taken with disposable waterproof cameras. The film was scanned and the color was adjusted in editing to remove an overly blue tone in the photos. Some 50 years […] The post Kayaking the healing, but polluted, Allegheny River system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits

Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study

North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Regional Transit looking to add stations to East Busway

Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Thursday said it plans to add stations along the East Busway and redesign its Wilkinsburg Station. The “Building on the East Busway” project will include planning for three new stations along the busway — Baum-Centre, Larimer and Brushton. The initiative will include work...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery

Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session. For more information about the district's policy, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County employees protest COVID-19 vaccine-related terminations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County employees who were let go for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are still fighting for their jobs.A group of former county employees protested in Downtown Pittsburgh outside of the county offices on Friday. They want the county to re-think its vaccine mandate and give them their jobs back.Shane Chesher said the group decided to protest because the CDC guidelines are now the same for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. The agency recently recommended that after exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, quarantining is no longer necessary.Chesher worked for the Allegheny County Parks...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

