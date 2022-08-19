Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and QuantumScape Stock Popped Today
After a 10% drop in less than a week, shares of several EV companies are rebounding today. Volatility probably won't subside for these companies until their businesses mature. Long-term investors who want EV exposure will need patience while not worrying about the fluctuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Why Enovix Stock Shot More Than 15% Higher Today
The battery maker's shares jumped on a near-doubling of an analyst's price target. The company could benefit greatly from licensing deals with larger peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Past the Market Today
A famous investor piled into the video-conferencing incumbent's shares on Tuesday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What
The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
Motley Fool
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?
Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Inflation and the Housing Market: Is Now a Good Time to Invest?
Real estate values and rental rates are down month over month. Real estate may not be able to outpace today's high inflation rates much longer. However, over the long haul real estate as an inflation hedge still looks favorable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split
Stock splits have captivated the attention of everyday investors this year. All eyes are now on electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, which is set to imminently split its shares. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, there are a number of things to understand about this pending stock split. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run
Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
Motley Fool
AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE 19.23%) Q2 2022...
Motley Fool
Why Farfetch Stock Blasted 21% Higher Today
In a complicated transaction, the company is acquiring online luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter. It will pay up to 58.5 million of its class A shares in the initial stage of the two-stage deal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Celsius Network Plunged 20.6% This Morning
A money manager is being accused of taking funds from Celsius Network. The lawsuits go back and forth, but at the end of the day, the Celsius Network token doesn't have any real use at this point. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Home Depot?
Home Depot's earnings per share of $5.05 were the highest in the company's history. It's not too late for investors to buy Home Depot's stock as it trades inexpensively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors...
Motley Fool
The Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy With $100
Ford has secured 70% of the battery capacity needed to produce 2 million EV units by the end of 2026. Nio grew its 2022 year-to-date deliveries up to July by 22% over the same period last year. Lucid’s biggest challenge is ramping up its production successfully. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TDCX Inc. (TDCX 18.16%) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the TDCX second quarter 2022 results conference call. [Operator instructions] It's my pleasure and I would now like to turn the conference over to the management. Please go ahead. Jason...
Comments / 0