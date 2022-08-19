ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Rivian, Lucid, and QuantumScape Stock Popped Today

Why Rivian, Lucid, and QuantumScape Stock Popped Today

After a 10% drop in less than a week, shares of several EV companies are rebounding today. Volatility probably won't subside for these companies until their businesses mature. Long-term investors who want EV exposure will need patience while not worrying about the fluctuations.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Enovix Stock Shot More Than 15% Higher Today

Why Enovix Stock Shot More Than 15% Higher Today

The battery maker's shares jumped on a near-doubling of an analyst's price target. The company could benefit greatly from licensing deals with larger peers.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Past the Market Today

Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Past the Market Today

A famous investor piled into the video-conferencing incumbent's shares on Tuesday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Linus Business#Business Industry#Chinese#Nio Lrb Nio 4 32#American#Ev
Motley Fool

2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What

2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What

The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?

Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?

Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street

Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Inflation and the Housing Market: Is Now a Good Time to Invest?

Inflation and the Housing Market: Is Now a Good Time to Invest?

Real estate values and rental rates are down month over month. Real estate may not be able to outpace today's high inflation rates much longer. However, over the long haul real estate as an inflation hedge still looks favorable.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

Stock splits have captivated the attention of everyday investors this year. All eyes are now on electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, which is set to imminently split its shares. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, there are a number of things to understand about this pending stock split.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run

Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE 19.23%) Q2 2022
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Farfetch Stock Blasted 21% Higher Today

Why Farfetch Stock Blasted 21% Higher Today

In a complicated transaction, the company is acquiring online luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter. It will pay up to 58.5 million of its class A shares in the initial stage of the two-stage deal.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Celsius Network Plunged 20.6% This Morning

Why Celsius Network Plunged 20.6% This Morning

A money manager is being accused of taking funds from Celsius Network. The lawsuits go back and forth, but at the end of the day, the Celsius Network token doesn't have any real use at this point.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Home Depot?

Why Is Everyone Talking About Home Depot?

Home Depot's earnings per share of $5.05 were the highest in the company's history. It's not too late for investors to buy Home Depot's stock as it trades inexpensively.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy With $100

The Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy With $100

Ford has secured 70% of the battery capacity needed to produce 2 million EV units by the end of 2026. Nio grew its 2022 year-to-date deliveries up to July by 22% over the same period last year. Lucid's biggest challenge is ramping up its production successfully.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TDCX Inc. (TDCX 18.16%) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the TDCX second quarter 2022 results conference call. [Operator instructions] It's my pleasure and I would now like to turn the conference over to the management. Please go ahead. Jason
FINANCIAL REPORTS

