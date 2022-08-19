Read full article on original website
Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Missouri boarding schools accused of abuse
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
Nine Columbia officers sworn in Monday make up largest graduating class in years
Eight patrol officers and one airport safety officer graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute on Aug. 19 and were sworn into the Columbia Police Department on Monday. The new patrol officers are: Dalton Alvey, Kevin Barrett, Logan Distler, Donald Frigon, Keegan Jones, James Morris, Jonathan Quirarte, Maurico Wilson and...
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window...
MoDOT asks for input on potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City
The Missouri Department of Transportation is requesting community feedback on a potential express bus service between downtown Columbia and Jefferson City. As part of phase 2 of its Columbia-Jefferson City Express Bus Study, MoDOT published an online survey with questions for the public that it will use to assess the community’s transit needs.
Likely shipwreck site found in Missouri River near Boonville
A routine workday on the Missouri River in June brought what may be a historic surprise to two local scientists. The employees for the Columbia Environmental Research Center and United States Army Corps of Engineers were using sonar when they made an unexpected discovery on the river bottom.
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed until beginning of September, but other options remain
Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September due to a change in providers. The center is located at 711 N. Providence Road. Both the Columbia and Independence locations will be closed as the facilities’ clinicians complete a new training process, said Anamarie Rebori Simmons, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in an email Tuesday.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The university is punishing workers, not rewarding them
I am an MU student, alumni and custodian. I first enrolled at MU in 2011 and graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in history. I returned to MU about a year and a half ago to pursue another degree in education. To do this without taking on more debt, I work as a full-time custodian for a reduction in tuition.
Three Columbia fire chief hopefuls meet with residents
The three finalists for the vacant Columbia fire chief position met with the public at the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening. The city announced the finalists, Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley, in a news release Aug. 8. Columbia has been searching for a new head of the department since January, when former fire chief Andy Woody took a position at Southern Arkansas University Tech. The finalists were selected from a pool of 29 total applicants from 15 different states.
GUEST COMMENTARY: School systems in the state are failing our children
The kids are not all right. The state Board of Education released preliminary test results for last year, and the results show a system in crisis. Of course, the results came with a press release from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) that cautioned all of us to “review the data through an informational lens.”
David Alan Horner, June 21, 1921 — Aug. 12, 2022
David Alan Horner, farmer, meteorologist, and former Boone County commissioner, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Dave was a man for all seasons, kind and gentle, a community servant, extraordinary storyteller, and steward of the land, a man of inordinate character. Born June 21, 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest...
C.W. DAWSON: Banning books robs children of wisdom and ideas
W here ignorance is bliss, ’tis folly to be wise. — Thomas Gray. The recent ban on books by public school districts is alarming, to say the least. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No faith group should control government actiion
Much has been argued regarding religion as it pertains to the social order. Despite the opinion of many, this country was not founded by or for the practice of any particular faith group. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of...
Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year
As she got ready on the first day of her senior year at Battle High School, Kaya Huffman put on a full face of makeup, something she hadn’t done for a first day of school in a while. “My freshman year, I just got out of my bed and...
Norma Jean Barnhart, May 31, 1925 — Aug. 16, 2022
Norma Jean Barnhart, age 97 of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home with family by her side. A daughter of Johnnie and Lottie (Barnett) Ricker, she was born on the family farm in Maries County Missouri, May 31, 1925.
Notebook: Missouri names eight captains ahead of 2022 season
Missouri named eight captains for the 2022 season Tuesday: safety Martez Manuel, defensive tackle Darius Robinson, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive tackle Javon Foster, quarterback Brady Cook and receivers Barrett Banister and Tauskie Dove. Asked why eight captains, Drinkwitz said the top four captain nominees, as voted...
Now only returning captain, Manuel knows what it takes to lead
Missouri safety Martez Manuel was a first-time captain last year, so he knows what seven of his teammates are getting into. “I told the guys this year that I was super happy for them that they are captains, but I was telling them that this is one of the hardest things you’re gonna do,” Manuel said after practice Tuesday. “It’s not all fun and games. Sometimes you gotta be the bad guy.”
Death notices for Aug. 22, 2022
Suzanne Steck, age 71, of Columbia died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Misty Ranae Mings, 41, of Columbia died Aug. 18, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Christian Church, 101 N. 10th St. Funeral services will immediately follow.
Columbia Parks and Recreation seeks input on updated trails and parks plans
Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to give feedback about two updated components of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan at several public input meetings throughout August and September. The department proposes updates for both its Neighborhood Parks Plan and Trail Plan to reflect changes...
Freshmen continue Tiger Walk tradition
MU held its annual Tiger Walk on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. There were more than 300 students and alumni who joined this year’s Tiger Walk. Marching Mizzou performed after students ran through the columns toward Jesse Hall. MU served traditional Buck’s ice cream to everyone who participated in the walk. The event welcomes freshmen to MU and marks the start of the fall semester.
GUEST COMMENTARY: We need a stable domestic energy supply
No matter your political leanings, nobody can deny that our lives rely on affordable and abundant energy. We need it for obvious things like fueling our cars and tractors, heating and cooling our homes, and running the factories that make the things we use every day. About opinions in the...
