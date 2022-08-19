Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run
Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
Motley Fool
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?
Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why GM Stock Dropped Today
General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022
Confectionary giant Hershey raised its dividend a whopping 15% this year. Renewable energy titan NextEra Energy increased its dividend more than 10%. Water utility leader American Water Works raised its dividend nearly 9%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and QuantumScape Stock Popped Today
After a 10% drop in less than a week, shares of several EV companies are rebounding today. Volatility probably won't subside for these companies until their businesses mature. Long-term investors who want EV exposure will need patience while not worrying about the fluctuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Inflation and the Housing Market: Is Now a Good Time to Invest?
Real estate values and rental rates are down month over month. Real estate may not be able to outpace today's high inflation rates much longer. However, over the long haul real estate as an inflation hedge still looks favorable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split
Stock splits have captivated the attention of everyday investors this year. All eyes are now on electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, which is set to imminently split its shares. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, there are a number of things to understand about this pending stock split. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Is This Cannabis Stock Going Up in Flames?
Concern over legalization has put pressure on this marijuana-focused REIT. One of its largest tenants recently missed rent, putting its future and financial strength into question. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Here Are 3 Reasons Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Buy
Mastercard generated high net revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to more than double in the next five years. The stock's valuation isn't excessive for its quality and high growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Can Help Investors Build Generational Wealth
The S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 7.6% over the long term. CrowdStrike is the market leader in several verticals of the quickly-growing cybersecurity industry. Mastercard operates the third-largest card payments network in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Things Are Looking Up for Nvidia Before Earnings
Two weeks ago, Nvidia broke the bad news: It's going to miss Q2 earnings. Tomorrow is the date that the company will officially miss those earnings estimates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA 7.46%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Dole plc (DOLE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Dole plc (DOLE -2.26%) Welcome to the Dole plc 2022 second quarter results conference call and webcast. Today's conference is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. [Operator instructions] After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to head of investor relations with Dole plc, James O'Regan.
Comments / 0