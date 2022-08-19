Read full article on original website
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
BBC
Owami Davies found: What we know about her disappearance
Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace at the start of July. For weeks her last known movements were in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective admitted for much of the time they were "playing catch up" and worked through over 100 potential sightings of Owami. She was eventually found in a county miles away from her home.
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer 'urinated in fitting room', panel told
A police officer is facing the sack for allegedly urinating in a shop fitting room while drinking off duty and then lying to her bosses about it. A disciplinary panel was told PC Amelia Shearer relieved herself in Urban Outfitters in York on 11 September. Staff saw a puddle of...
BBC
Man dies as motorbike hits car towing horse trailer near Howden
A motorcyclist has died in a crash after his bike collided with a car towing a horse trailer. The man's silver Triumph Rocket struck a silver Kia Sorrento on the A614 near Howden in East Yorkshire at about 14:00 on Sunday. Humberside Police said the motorcyclist was travelling from the...
BBC
Riders' fear as truck crashed into horse
A father and daughter said they feared they would die when a pick-up truck crashed into her horse as they rode on a rural lane. Paige Topley's horse died after suffering serious injuries near South Littleton, Worcestershire, in December 2021. The truck driver, who pleaded guilty to driving without due...
BBC
Ice pick attacker Paul Farrington stabbed victim 14 times
A man who stabbed another man more than 14 times with an ice pick, leaving him needing life-saving heart surgery, has been jailed for more than 12 years. Paul Farrington, 39, of Rippleton Road, Manchester, admitted attempted murder and wounding with intent at Manchester Crown Court. On Wednesday he was...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Police release CCTV footage after fatal garden shooting
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in her own back garden have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area before her death. Ashley Dale, 28, died in hospital after she was shot in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Merseyside...
BBC
Greater Manchester Police officer charged with 2009 rape
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with raping a woman 13 years ago. James Andrew Darnton, 51, a temporary detective inspector within the public protection governance unit, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 July next year. The charge relates to an allegation made in...
BBC
Chichester father pleads guilty to killing two-year-old son
A man has admitted "forcefully" shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later led to his death, a court heard. Matthew Banks, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court. When his son Leo was four weeks old, Banks shook him "vigorously" while he was looking...
BBC
Hull man jailed for starving dog to death
A man who starved his dog to death has been jailed and banned from keeping animals for 15 years. Craig Wilson, 29, of Beverley Road, Hull, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Marshall. RSPCA inspectors said the dog was so emaciated that every bone was...
BBC
West Midlands Police officer faces misconduct panel after Sikh man's patka removed
A police sergeant is to face a gross misconduct hearing after a Sikh man said his head covering was forcibly removed in custody. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it investigated the actions of seven officers over an incident at a custody suite in Perry Barr, Birmingham, in October.
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
BBC
Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man
Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
