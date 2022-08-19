ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Brunswicktimes Gazette

37th Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival

The two-day event on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 and Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, located in Littleton at the intersection of Highways158 and 903 at the stop light, will be packed with activities for all the family. Opening the event on Friday night at 7 p.m. will be the “Brake Tyme...
LITTLETON, NC
UV Cavalier Daily

Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall

Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
College Community Connections

College Community Connections

There’s a lot to celebrate in August. Fun days include Ice Cream Sandwich Day (August 2) and National Tooth Fairy Day (August 22). Historically important observances include Women’s Equality Day (August 26), which honors the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment extending the right to vote to women. In addition, month-long observances bring awareness to many important medical and social issues.
EMPORIA, VA
NBC12

Stuff the Bus event to help thousands of Chesterfield students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Midlothian on Saturday, people were out stuffing a bus with school supplies for students. Parents are expected to spend more than $600 on supplies per child starting the school year. The “Stuff the Bus” event aims to reduce that cost. All of the school...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
Public Fish & Oyster

Public Fish & Oyster

Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
henrico.us

Woodland Cemetery: Lost no more

With Henrico’s help, nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites in 2 years. Two years after acquiring the neglected, vine-choked property, Marvin Harris isn’t interested in slowing or pausing the work to restore historic Woodland Cemetery. Not for Virginia’s sweltering summer heat. Not even for a broken right foot.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
macaronikid.com

Coming Soon To The Altria Theatre

The Tony Award Winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, comes to Richmond, VA 10/18/22 - 10/23/22!. Tickets release to the public on Friday, 8/12/22 at 10AM!. Just announced! MADAGASCAR the Musical comes to Richmond, VA on 5/28/23. Tickets release to the public on Friday, 8/12/22 at 10AM!. WICKED Altria Theater...
RICHMOND, VA

