Read full article on original website
Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette
37th Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival
The two-day event on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 and Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, located in Littleton at the intersection of Highways158 and 903 at the stop light, will be packed with activities for all the family. Opening the event on Friday night at 7 p.m. will be the “Brake Tyme...
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
Festival celebrating African American Folklore returns to Jackson Ward
From a program at a museum, a festival was born in Abner Clay Park and now they are “bringing it back home.”
Brunswicktimes Gazette
College Community Connections
There’s a lot to celebrate in August. Fun days include Ice Cream Sandwich Day (August 2) and National Tooth Fairy Day (August 22). Historically important observances include Women’s Equality Day (August 26), which honors the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment extending the right to vote to women. In addition, month-long observances bring awareness to many important medical and social issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Stuff the Bus event to help thousands of Chesterfield students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Midlothian on Saturday, people were out stuffing a bus with school supplies for students. Parents are expected to spend more than $600 on supplies per child starting the school year. The “Stuff the Bus” event aims to reduce that cost. All of the school...
Fire destroys Chesterfield home in Windsor Hills overnight
According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, the blaze was marked as a "working incident" at 11:26 p.m. The roof of the home located in the 15800 block of Meridian Drive was almost completely destroyed by the fire, and the fire department said the house incurred major damage from the incident.
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
Chesterfield pastors to open Hopewell burger joint
Two newcomers to the restaurant business are making their first foray into the industry in downtown Hopewell.
henrico.us
Woodland Cemetery: Lost no more
With Henrico’s help, nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites in 2 years. Two years after acquiring the neglected, vine-choked property, Marvin Harris isn’t interested in slowing or pausing the work to restore historic Woodland Cemetery. Not for Virginia’s sweltering summer heat. Not even for a broken right foot.
School starts for Chesterfield County despite teacher shortage
Summer break is over, and school is back in session for first through sixth grade and ninth grade in Chesterfield County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roads closed during Hopewell traffic signal project finishing touches
As the City of Hopewell enters the final phase of its $1.5 million traffic signal project, a segment of Colonial Corner Drive near Woodlawn Street and Oaklawn Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday.
George Wythe principal remembered as humble, loving: 'It's still breathtaking'
Many people in the Richmond community are heartbroken following the sudden news of the death of the principal of George Wythe High School.
Lanes open after I-195 North crash in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 1.9, just after the Broad Street exit. The northbound left shoulder, as well as the left and center lanes are closed.
Byrd Theatre shares an update on why it's now closed for upgrades
The historic Byrd Theatre, located in Richmond's Carytown neighborhood, recently shared photos of the ongoing effort to upgrade the 1920s-era movie palace.
Majority of Richmond 7th graders took 8th grade math SOL
The vast majority of RPS seventh-graders took the eighth-grade math SOL during the 2021-2022 school year, as opposed to the seventh-grade math SOL.
Richmond gun buyback ends after 3 ½ hours: 'Huge success'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative aimed at combating rising gun violence ended after $67,500 worth of gift cards were exchanged for firearms over just 3 1/2 hours Saturday.
macaronikid.com
Coming Soon To The Altria Theatre
The Tony Award Winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, comes to Richmond, VA 10/18/22 - 10/23/22!. Tickets release to the public on Friday, 8/12/22 at 10AM!. Just announced! MADAGASCAR the Musical comes to Richmond, VA on 5/28/23. Tickets release to the public on Friday, 8/12/22 at 10AM!. WICKED Altria Theater...
Mayor warns school board against firing Richmond superintendent
Mayor Levar Stoney posted a series of tweets Monday morning stating there is no need for the Richmond School Board to have an emergency meeting.
Comments / 0