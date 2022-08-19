Four Winds Casinos and Panzica Building Corporation raise money for Beacon Children’s Hospital at their annual Grapes on the Green

Read full article on original website
Celebrating 10 Years Since Porter Moved a Hospital
Ten years ago Porter Regional Hospital (now known as Northwest Health – Porter) brought the future of healthcare to Northwest Indiana. On August 25, 2012, the new hospital opened its doors at 85 East US Highway 6. Beginning at 6 a.m. that morning, Porter moved a hospital. Thirty-five ambulances safely transported 95 patients to the new hospital in less than five hours.
Franciscan Health Michigan City staff donates backpacks to local shelters
Children served by Sandcastle Shelter and Stepping Stones Shelter received backpacks this week full of school supplies donated by Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members. Each gender-neutral backpack was filled with pencils, filler paper, pens, crayons, markers, a ruler, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, a pencil case and folders. “Today we...
Start a career at American RENOLIT for great benefits, co-workers, and community giveback opportunities
Manufacturing sustainable, high-quality polyvinyl chloride (PVC) solutions takes a team that is dedicated to producing both great products and great relationships. This is exactly what the staff at American RENOLIT strives for daily. American RENOLIT Human Resources Director Melissa Gruber chalks up the company’s success to a team mentality that...
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
Valpo Parks Night Ride and Bike Bash Gives Community More Ways To Come Together
Over 250 riders gathered to take part in Valpo Parks’ Night Ride and Bike Bash on Saturday, August 20. Everyone strapped on their best reflective gear and lit up their bikes with twinkling lights to enjoy a 10-mile bike ride underneath the stars. “This is a great way for...
Lubeznik’s 40th Arts Festival Offers New Ways For Everyone to Have Fun
Even with the morning showers, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts 40th Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 was an event no one wanted to miss out on. Families and friends from all over the Region came out to enjoy all the new things Lubeznik had added to its annual festival.
Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall
Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ sets sail once again in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Great Cardboard Boat Race” sets sail once again in Elkhart!. The race is an all-day, tailgate party highlighting a must-see race of handmade cardboard boats. At noon, the fun kicked off with food trucks, drinks, and activities followed by boats setting sail at 3 p.m.
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casino in South Bend is unveiling hundreds of new ways to play after cutting the ribbon on their expanded gaming floor. It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet on sports. With Class...
Hoham Drive Project in Plymouth Bid Letting in September
The Plymouth Redevelopment Commission members were updated on the upcoming Hoham Drive project. City Attorney Sean Surrisi said all utility companies have been given the green light to relocate utilities in that area and the bid letting date is set for Wednesday, September 14. The overall project includes the widening...
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Wakeshma Township.
Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
Significant Road Closure in Chesterton
Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner
A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
Louis Dreyfus in Claypool Adds Lecithin Plant to Facility
Louis Dreyfus Company celebrated the opening of a new plant in Claypool, Indiana earlier this month. They say the opening of their new soy liquid lecithin plant positions the site as the country’s largest facility integrating soybean processing, biodiesel production, and glycerin and lecithin refining operations, as well as a food-grade packaging line and canola oil distribution terminal.
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
Four Winds Casino opens new game room
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casino in South Bend is having a grand opening for their new game room on Thursday. The addition is 45,000 square feet featuring 850 new slot machines, table games, more lounge space and will bring around 400 jobs to the area. More additions will...
