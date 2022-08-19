Read full article on original website
Related
14 pounds cocaine seized at Ysleta border crossing
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso intercepted 14 pounds of cocaine in a failed smuggling attempt."CBP uses a layered enforcement approach to identify and stop drug smuggling at the border," said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. "CBP officer expertise, canines, and technology all are important elements in stemming the flow of contraband."On August 17, officers encountered a 28-year-old Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. They referred her for a secondary inspection of the car which included screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray).After conducting a thorough secondary examination, officers located multiple bundles concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 14.7 pounds of cocaine.The woman was arrested and turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff's office to face charges.
KFOX 14
DPS troopers apprehend 7 migrants, arrest 2 people during traffic stop in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seven migrants were apprehended and two people were arrested after a traffic stop in west El Paso Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety working the Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a red Chrysler van for a traffic violation on Mesa Street and Remcon Circle.
Petition filed to remove D.A. Yvonne Rosales from office
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to […]
Girl drowns in Rio Grande as Guatemalan migrants attempt to cross into U.S.
The waters of the Rio Grande have claimed the life of a young Guatemalan girl, authorities in Juarez, Mexico, confirmed on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso man arrested for lying to police officers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who claimed being struck by a car, has been arrested for making a False Report. The night of July 31, 2022 El Paso police officers responded to a hospital in the west side of town, regarding an injured man. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jesus Angel Avila […]
2 top attorneys on Walmart case depart DA’s office
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two of the top attorneys assigned to the case against accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius are no longer with the District Attorney’s office as of Monday. Assistant District Attorney John Briggs and Special Prosecutor Monica Barron-Auger left their positions Monday, KTSM confirmed. Barron-Auger had just started her position July 11 […]
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted List
The Texas DPS has placed two new fugitives onto their Top 10 Most Wanted list.Matt Popovich/Unsplash. Texas Department of Public Safety has just recently added two male fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Each earned a spot on two different lists. Erick Martinez has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, while William Eugene Bird was placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
D.A. fired main prosecutor for slain Dep. Herrera; family waiting for justice
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Killed Deputy Peter Herrera’s family takes another hit after the District Attorney’s office fires the main prosecutor for Facundo Chavez, accused of killing Herrera in 2019. John Briggs was let go on Monday as one of the prosecutors for the death penalty case of Patrick Crusius, alleged Walmart shooter and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
El Paso pest control company out spraying for mosquitos
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With this past weekend being one of the wettest we have seen so far this monsoon season, Local Pest Managers suggests getting your home sprayed for mosquitos. El Paso has also reported its first case of west nile, leading more El Pasoans to want to get their homes sprayed. According […]
El Paso County to open animal welfare clinic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department says they are developing a low-cost pet wellness clinic to be housed in an 8,800 square foot, donated portable building previously used as a Veterans Affairs Medical facility. The department says the facility will be used to offer low-cost spaying and neutering, microchipping, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
El Paso man claims he was struck by Jeep; he’s arrested after video evidence surfaces
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who told police he was struck by a car in the Cincinnati Entertainment District was later arrested after a video showed him punching the driver's side window of a Jeep, according to El Paso police. Police arrested 30-year-old Jesus Angel Avila for...
KVIA
One person hurt in morning rollover in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was injured after a rollover crash in east El Paso. It happened near Gateway East and Zaragoza. The exit ramp on I-10 east was closed. Special Traffic Investigations was called out to the scene around 6 a.m. According to police, the crash involved two cars with one person who was ejected.
KFOX 14
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
Texas Gas Station Accidentally Gave Customers Water Instead of Gas
Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road. As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.
krwg.org
Police Warn of Bank Card Skimming Devices
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police want residents to be aware of bank card skimming devices that can be attached to ATMs or the card reader at gas pumps. A card skimming device can be used to capture information from the debit or credit card that is inserted or swiped. Perpetrators use the information illegally collected from the cards to make purchases or withdraw money from the unassuming customer’s account. Victims of such crimes are often unaware of the fraudulent activity until they review their bank or credit card statement.
How bad are the mosquitos this year in the Borderland?
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Mosquitos are the blood-sucking beasts, the size of a rice grain, that we all know and love to hate! Every year, the insects cause havoc across the Borderland during the monsoon, but this year's monsoon has had a slow start, with limited stormy days in June and July. Fortunately, the The post How bad are the mosquitos this year in the Borderland? appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
City of El Paso ramps up pothole repairs after recent storms
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso's Streets and Maintenance Department said it is seeing an increase in Pothole service requests since the Borderland has been hit with recent rains. Salvador Solis, the operations transportation manager for the city, said the requests have been coming in more than usual, but it is expected after storms.
El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America
Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
Comments / 2