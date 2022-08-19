Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
Kait 8
Izard County getting ready for first Football Friday Night
BROCKWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County is known for Fast Break Friday Night. They have the basketball conference titles and state championships to prove it. ICC baseball reached the 1A state finals in 2021. It’ll be a whole new ballgame this fall for the boys of Brockwell. Izard County...
Kait 8
Aug. 24: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Like yesterday, the further north you live, the more sun you’ll see. Most of the rain showers expected this afternoon stay across our southern counties along US 64 and I-40. Temperatures this morning...
Kait 8
Arkansas State men’s basketball reveals 2022 non-conference schedule
Nine non-conference home games headline the Arkansas State men’s basketball non-conference schedule under sixth-year head coach Mike Balado. The nine non-conference home dates at First National Bank Arena are the most in program history. Including the nine previously announced Sun Belt Conference home contests, A-State’s 18 game home schedule ties for the most in program history (18 in 1965-66).
Kait 8
Commission recommends location for new sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A highly-anticipated project moves another step toward the construction phase. At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports complex. Officials recommended the project would be located at Race Street and McClellan Drive. The property...
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Kait 8
Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blanchard Springs Caverns was forced to close its cave portion of the park at the beginning of the pandemic due to the inability to socially distance visitors.
Kait 8
Community preparing for 38th annual car show
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas chamber of commerce is preparing for an event that draws thousands of people to the area. The Mammoth Spring Chamber of Commerce is nearly ready for its 38th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to travel to the...
Kait 8
Region 8 Sports Overtime: Jets Aquatic Club & Shark Wave Aquatic Team
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime. Two Jonesboro swim teams shined this summer. The Jets Aquatic Club and Shark Wave Aquatic Team are in the spotlight. You can get your highlight...
Kait 8
Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Kait 8
Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters saved a person trapped in an early morning house fire Monday. A Heber Springs Fire Department media release said their fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire with a “possible victim trapped” around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 22. The first crews to...
Kait 8
New A-State chancellor reveals future changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a new school year comes new challenges, especially when you have a new front man. Arkansas State University begins the Todd Shields era this year, and the new chancellor wants to improve the school as much as he can. “I am just really excited to...
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Kait 8
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The brother of Arkansas State Representative Milton Nicks has been charged with raping a teenager in Cross County. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 64-year-old Rickey Nicks on one count of rape on Friday after a probable cause hearing was held at the Poinsett County District Court.
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
Kait 8
Lyon College joining SLIAC in fall 2023
The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) officially announced today that Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, will become the tenth member of the conference beginning in Fall, 2023. The conference’s governing bodies unanimously approved Lyon College’s membership application and the Scots will begin regular season competition in 15 of the men’s and women’s sponsored sports in their inaugural year.
Kait 8
Man convicted of video voyeurism
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury found a Paragould man guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, of video voyeurism. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the county jail with 72 months supervised probation. The judge also ordered Waddell to pay a $1,000 fine...
