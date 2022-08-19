Read full article on original website
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBC Sports
Nets announce they've 'agreed to move forward' with Durant
The Nets aimed to extinguish all the rumors Tuesday morning. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn have "agreed to move forward with our partnership" after a meeting Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. The news of Durant's trade request in late June shook up the NBA's offseason as many teams were...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
NBC Sports
Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt
Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
NBC Sports
'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play
Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
NBC Sports
Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto
Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
Current Projection On Where Bronny James Could Be Drafted
LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is garnering more interest as a viable prospect, not just in the college ranks, but also at the NBA level. He is currently entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley, and he will soon mull over offers that will come in from prominent NCAA programs.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens addresses Jaylen Brown trade rumors
Rumors of a potential Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets trade involving Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant have dominated the NBA offseason. On Tuesday, all of that speculation was finally put to rest. The Nets announced Durant and the team "have agreed to move forward with our partnership." That all but guarantees Brown...
Yardbarker
Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?
It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
Nets double-down on Kyrie Irving amid Lakers trade rumors
While the relationship between the Brooklyn Nets organization and Kyrie Irving has had a rocky journey, it seems that both parties have done a full 180 and now are fully invested in each other. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets are standing firm in keeping...
NBC Sports
Patrick Beverley Tweet that Durant trade drama held up player moves gets KD’s response
There was a sense in some corners of the NBA that teams were holding off putting the final touches on their roster building — there were trades expected to be made, free agents expected to sign, that hadn’t happened yet. For example, when will the Utah Jazz start trading every veteran on the roster as they tank go into a deep rebuild? (The Donovan Mitchell trade situation plays into that.)
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett: Deshaun Watson’s suspension is an opportunity for us to be a dominant defense
With Deshaun Watson‘s suspension finalized, the Browns know they’ll be without the quarterback for their first 11 games in 2022. That means Cleveland’s defense may have to carry the team for the majority of the season if the club is to make the postseason for the second time in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Who Baldwin Jr. wants to emulate to be 'multifaceted' for Dubs
LAS VEGAS -- As a coach's son, Patrick Baldwin Jr. watched basketball film growing up just as much as Space Jam or any other childhood movie. With his father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., being a former player and longtime college coach, the two turned on tape earlier than most kids even know how to play the game.
NBC Sports
“Fear” in Oklahoma City No.2 pick Chet Holmgren has torn ligaments in his foot
Chet Holmgren‘s NBA career could be put on hold before it even starts. There is “fear” the No.2 pick in last year’s draft could have torn ligaments in his foot, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. There’s not a lot of information at this point, such...
NBA Players Favorite Shoes to Wear Off the Court
Detailing the most popular lifestyle sneakers worn by NBA players when they are not competing in a game.
NBC Sports
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
