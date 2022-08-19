ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA
Heat Nation

Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices

One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA
NBC Sports

Nets announce they've 'agreed to move forward' with Durant

The Nets aimed to extinguish all the rumors Tuesday morning. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn have "agreed to move forward with our partnership" after a meeting Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. The news of Durant's trade request in late June shook up the NBA's offseason as many teams were...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt

Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
HENDERSON, NV
NBC Sports

'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play

Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto

Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens addresses Jaylen Brown trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets trade involving Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant have dominated the NBA offseason. On Tuesday, all of that speculation was finally put to rest. The Nets announced Durant and the team "have agreed to move forward with our partnership." That all but guarantees Brown...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?

It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Patrick Beverley Tweet that Durant trade drama held up player moves gets KD’s response

There was a sense in some corners of the NBA that teams were holding off putting the final touches on their roster building — there were trades expected to be made, free agents expected to sign, that hadn’t happened yet. For example, when will the Utah Jazz start trading every veteran on the roster as they tank go into a deep rebuild? (The Donovan Mitchell trade situation plays into that.)
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NFL
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NFL
NBC Sports

Who Baldwin Jr. wants to emulate to be 'multifaceted' for Dubs

LAS VEGAS -- As a coach's son, Patrick Baldwin Jr. watched basketball film growing up just as much as Space Jam or any other childhood movie. With his father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., being a former player and longtime college coach, the two turned on tape earlier than most kids even know how to play the game.
NBA
NBC Sports

Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve

Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NFL

