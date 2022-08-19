MTE suspending disconnections for nonpayment until after Labor Day

Members of Middle Tennessee Electric set an all-time record for electricity consumption in July — more than 50 million kilowatt-hours above July of 2021.

“We’re setting records across the spectrum this summer, and not the kind we want to see,” said MTE President/CEO Chris Jones. “Record consumption translates to record high bills for our members.”

Record natural gas prices are slamming the Tennessee Valley Authority, and correspondingly, all customers across the Tennessee Valley pay for it.

But there is help.

Middle Tennessee Electric will take unprecedented steps during August to help alleviate the strain on its members from increased consumption and rising fuel costs from TVA, the cooperative’s power provider.

MTE is suspending disconnections for non-payment and eliminating all late fees from Aug. 1 until after Labor Day.

“The weather is beyond everyone’s control, and TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment is out of MTE’s control,” said Chris Jones, MTE’s CEO. “Unfortunately, both will impact member bills coming due in August. We recognize it, and we want to do what we can to help."

Additionally, Jones said MTE will give members the flexibility to spread out payments. Installment plans enable members to pay a portion of their high bill balance and distribute the remaining balance out over up to a six-month period. The member will receive their regular monthly statement with the installment amount added.

“If there is one thing I would most strongly recommend to members this month, it would be to move to levelized billing,” Jones said. “We make this option available to most members, so just reach out, and we’ll set you up. If you get a high bill in August, you might be surprised how much lower your bill would be on levelized billing, and we can do that for you right away.”

The billing option gives members the option to pay nearly the same amount on their bill each month, which removes extreme fluctuations caused by unpredictable weather or energy use.

Similarly, fixed budget billing takes those unexpected costs out of the equation and lets members pay a set amount each month, regardless of energy consumption. The cooperative also lets members select a bill due date that works best with their budget. Learn more about these options and others at mte.com/billing.

Jones encouraged customers to call the 24/7 member support line at 877-777-9020.

An important part of MTE's SharingChange foundation is to help members who need financial assistance. Funding for energy assistance is provided for accounts year-round through several local help agencies. These local agencies handle the application process and administer the funds on behalf of MTE. MTE encourages members to utilize these agencies' services during this high bill season. Learn more about these agencies should visit mte.com/CommunityEnergyAssistanceAgencies.

Members are encouraged to visit mte.com/EnergyTips for energy-saving tips and utilize the free myMTEMC app to monitor hourly and daily energy usage.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.