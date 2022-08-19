ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

MTE suspending disconnections for nonpayment until after Labor Day

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQKVe_0hNeO7Zx00

Members of Middle Tennessee Electric set an all-time record for electricity consumption in July — more than 50 million kilowatt-hours above July of 2021.

“We’re setting records across the spectrum this summer, and not the kind we want to see,” said MTE President/CEO Chris Jones. “Record consumption translates to record high bills for our members.”

Record natural gas prices are slamming the Tennessee Valley Authority, and correspondingly, all customers across the Tennessee Valley pay for it.

But there is help.

Middle Tennessee Electric will take unprecedented steps during August to help alleviate the strain on its members from increased consumption and rising fuel costs from TVA, the cooperative’s power provider.

MTE is suspending disconnections for non-payment and eliminating all late fees from Aug. 1 until after Labor Day.

“The weather is beyond everyone’s control, and TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment is out of MTE’s control,” said Chris Jones, MTE’s CEO. “Unfortunately, both will impact member bills coming due in August. We recognize it, and we want to do what we can to help."

Additionally, Jones said MTE will give members the flexibility to spread out payments. Installment plans enable members to pay a portion of their high bill balance and distribute the remaining balance out over up to a six-month period. The member will receive their regular monthly statement with the installment amount added.

“If there is one thing I would most strongly recommend to members this month, it would be to move to levelized billing,” Jones said. “We make this option available to most members, so just reach out, and we’ll set you up. If you get a high bill in August, you might be surprised how much lower your bill would be on levelized billing, and we can do that for you right away.”

The billing option gives members the option to pay nearly the same amount on their bill each month, which removes extreme fluctuations caused by unpredictable weather or energy use.

Similarly, fixed budget billing takes those unexpected costs out of the equation and lets members pay a set amount each month, regardless of energy consumption. The cooperative also lets members select a bill due date that works best with their budget. Learn more about these options and others at mte.com/billing.

Jones encouraged customers to call the 24/7 member support line at 877-777-9020.

An important part of MTE's SharingChange foundation is to help members who need financial assistance. Funding for energy assistance is provided for accounts year-round through several local help agencies. These local agencies handle the application process and administer the funds on behalf of MTE. MTE encourages members to utilize these agencies' services during this high bill season. Learn more about these agencies should visit mte.com/CommunityEnergyAssistanceAgencies.

Members are encouraged to visit mte.com/EnergyTips for energy-saving tips and utilize the free myMTEMC app to monitor hourly and daily energy usage.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Business Industry#Linus Business#Middle Tennessee Electric#Tva#Fuel Cost Adjustment#Mte
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
774
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy